It's all about holiday fun on The Young and the Restless this week. Genoa City is getting ready for the holidays, starting with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) celebrating Christmas with Harrison and Diane (Susan Walters) at the Abbott cabin.

At Crimson Lights, Noah (Rory Gibson) and Sharon (Sharon Case) get into the holiday spirit as Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sally (Courtney Hope) get closer. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) celebrate their first holiday as a married couple, while Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) get a bit romantic at the Newman ranch.

Danny (Michael Damian) pops up on Daniel (Michael Graziadei), while Nick, Sharon, Mariah, Tessa, and Noah toast each other at his club.

