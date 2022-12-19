Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless Promo: Holiday Fun

Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden

Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden

It's all about holiday fun on The Young and the Restless this week. Genoa City is getting ready for the holidays, starting with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) celebrating Christmas with Harrison and Diane (Susan Walters) at the Abbott cabin. 

At Crimson Lights, Noah (Rory Gibson) and Sharon (Sharon Case) get into the holiday spirit as Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sally (Courtney Hope) get closer. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) celebrate their first holiday as a married couple, while Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) get a bit romantic at the Newman ranch.

Danny (Michael Damian) pops up on Daniel (Michael Graziadei), while Nick, Sharon, Mariah, Tessa, and Noah toast each other at his club.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the excitement below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Adam Newman, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Adam Seeks Forgiveness From Sally

By Jillian BoweComment
Noah Newman, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Noah Tries to Shoot His Shot With Allie

By Jillian BoweComment
Nate Hastings, Victoria Newman, Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Devon Learns of Nate and Victoria's Alliance

By Jillian BoweComment
YR Noah and Allie
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Naughty People

By Jillian BoweComment