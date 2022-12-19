Y&R Spoilers: Tessa and Mariah Have Good News For Sharon

Victor/Nikki: The couple (Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott) discusses the real meaning of Christmas. Meanwhile, look for Victor to give Victoria (Amelia Heinle) unwarranted advice.

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) is at her wit's end with Jack (Peter Bergman) coddling Diane (Susan Walters). Watch for Tucker's (Trevor St. John) meddling to cause a rift between Jack and Ashley and for the mogul to surprise her.

Nick/Sally: The two (Joshua Morrow and Courtney Hope) talk about the holidays. Look for Nick to make a vow to Sally. Meanwhile, Sally is keeping a secret. Will this be a problem for the two?

Adam: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) shocks Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) with an invitation to the Newman ranch.

Elena: Dr. Dawes (Brytni Sarpy) realizes Audra (Zuleyka Silver) is a rival.

Kyle/Summer: The two (Michael Mealor and Allison Lanier) save Christmas for their loved ones.

Christine: Cricket (Lauralee Bell) takes a trip down memory lane with Danny.

Jack: Old Smilin' hatches a plan for Kyle and Summer to spend Christmas at the Abbott cabin with Diane. This way, Jeremy (James Hyde) won't know where she is. When the three arrive at the cabin, Diane is nowhere to be found. Has Jeremy gotten to Diane?

Tessa/Mariah: The lovebirds (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) tell Sharon (Sharon Case) about the baby they are going to adopt. Both Tessa and Mariah decide to spill the beans to Sharon to cheer her up as she deals with Faith being out of the country for Christmas and Rey being gone.

Billy/Victoria: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) and the Newman heiress discuss family.