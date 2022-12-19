Y&R's Michael Damian on Danny's Return: "The Writers Have Something Really Wonderful Planned"

Michael Graziadei and Michael Damian YouTube

Ahead of Michael Damian's impending Genoa City comeback, the multi-hyphenate is teasing what fans can expect. Damian spoke to Soaps.com about what Danny Romalotti might be up to this holiday season on The Young and the Restless.

Could romance be in the cards for the returning rock star? Damian dished:

Absolutely, he still has feelings for Christine [Lauralee Bell]. There’s no denying that. The chemistry and the magic is there.

Of Danny's return, the actor added:

The writers have something really wonderful planned. And I think the audience will not be disappointed.

And how has Danny's dynamic with son Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and ex Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) changed? These days, Damian said: