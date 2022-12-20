B&B's Krista Allen Reveals Where Taylor and Brooke Stand With Ridge

Finally, two perennially at-war (would-be) wives have called a truce. The Bold and the Beautiful's Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are now copacetic with one another after declaring they're done (once and for all) with waffling Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). But are things really as they see? Allen shared her thoughts on this and the soap's girl-power moment with Soaps.com.

The world (and the ladies who fight for Ridge's heart) have changed. These days, Allen shared:

It feels as if the old way of thinking, wherein the ‘other woman’ is the problem, is starting to shift. After all, in order for either of us to be with Ridge, he has to be the one allowing it and coming to us.

She added:

Brooke and Taylor each have their supporters. But the one thing both sides agree on is that these women should not be giving Ridge the option to choose! Why give him all the power? Ridge was kissing Taylor knowing full well just how much she loves him. This was all about stroking his ego, and she was sort of an easy target!

Are things really kaput for "Bridge" and "Tridge"? Allen explained: