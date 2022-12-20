Fox TV Stations EVP Programming Frank Cicha Dishes Talk Show Successes and Challenges

In an overview of the daytime talk show lineup, Broadcasting + Cable's Paige Albiniak spoke to execs about what they've seen work in the landscape. In particular, Fox Television Stations executive VP, programming Frank Cicha got real about his take on monetization challenges and which freshman hosts are succeeding.

Albiniak suggested that freshman chatfests Jennifer Hudson, Sherri, and Karamo, might get re-upped because there is a scarcity of new shows in development for fall 2023. As a result, execs might choose to give these shows time to build their audiences rather than start from scratch with entirely new programming.

However, she noted, it is increasingly difficult to make money with shows without top ratings. Cicha shared:

The only way you can monetize these shows is to give them away free to a cable network or a diginet for barter. If it was up to me, I would put these shows on everywhere I could for marketing and awareness. But for someone to ever get paid in this other world of digital and streaming, something is going to have to work.

Among the aforementioned freshman shows, Sherri was the program with the highest ratings. Sherri currently averages 710,000 viewers and a 0.4 in the women 25-54 demo. Cicha opined:

Debmar did a terrific job with the program. Having Shepherd as a guest host on Wendy prior to launch mattered a lot. Her comfort level is rising by the day.

Reflecting on Jennifer Hudson, Cicha said: