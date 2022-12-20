Walt Disney Television/Todd Wawrychuk

General Hospital star Sonya Eddy (Epiphany) has passed away at age 55. Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer shared the news on Instagram, posting:

From 2006 on, Eddy made the role of Head Nurse Epiphany Johnson an unforgettable citizen of Port Charles. She crossed over to soap General Hospital: Night Shift on SOAPnet.

Eddy's official ABC bio notes that Eddy made her acting debut in a West Coast production of Ruby Dee's Zora Is My Name. The California native, a graduate of UC- Davis, had numerous other stage roles, winning an Arty Award for her part in South Pacific.

She also made many appearances on primetime and streaming hits. Eddy guested on shows like PEN15, Fresh Off the Boat, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Castle, 2 Broke Girls, ER, and more. Her film appearances include roles in Coach Carter, Barbershop, Pee-Wee's Big Holiday, and Bad News Bears.