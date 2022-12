AFF/Steven Bergman

Tamara Braun is exiting Days of Our Lives. The actress revealed on Instagram that the December 20 episode of DAYS will conclude Ava's (and Braun's) latest stint in Salem.

Braun reprised the role of Ava, which she originated in 2008 and played again from 2015 to 2016, for a third time in 2020. She also appeared on DAYS as Taylor in 2011.