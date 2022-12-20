WATCH: Marcus Coloma on General Hospital Tenure: "What an Incredible Ride" (VIDEO)
Marcus Coloma is speaking out on his pending General Hospital departure. The actor took to Instagram, where he addressed the news that he is out as Nikolas Cassadine.
The actor stated:
It's hard to even say it. I get so sad when I think about it. Look, I don’t know what I can or can't say, other than what an incredible ride. There's such a family feel at General Hospital, which I felt so blessed to be part of. And I’ve said this a million times—the fans are the best fans in the entire world, and I think a lot of that is just because you guys have been watching for such a long time. So thank you for including me. Thanks for the love. Happy holidays, you guys.
He added jokingly:
Maurice [Benard, Sonny] said he’s gonna change his number on me. But I know where he lives. I know where Kin Shriner [Scott] lives. We’re still gonna film things. Much love.
Watch Coloma open up below.