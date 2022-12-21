Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: CBS Orders Drama From Y&R's Justin Hartley to Series

Justin Hartley

Years after departing CBS' The Young and the Restless and headlining NBC's This is Us, Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) is heading back to the Tiffany Network. CBS ordered to series a new drama starring and EP-ed by Hartley. Elsewhere, Guiding Light grad Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle) is kicking off filming a new Hallmark holiday film, while As the World Turns' Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) is boarding an HBO pilot.

All My Children

  • Adam Mayfield (ex-Scott) stars in the Tubi film Prisoner of Love, based on the real-life story of Vicky White and Casey White

As the World Turns

  • Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) will play Adam in the HBO pilot The Franchise, a dark comedy from Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci that satirizes the making of superhero movies 
Guiding Light

  • Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle) headlines Hallmark's first Christmas movie to enter production in 2023, A Biltmore Christmas, opposite Kristoffer Polaha

 One Life to Live

  • Jonathan Groff (ex-Henry) stars in a production of Merrily We Roll Along from New York Theatre Workshop with Daniel Radcliffe

The Young and the Restless

  • Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) stars in/EPs The Never Game, a drama recently ordered to series for 2023-2024 by CBS; Hartley plays Colton Shaw, who uses his tracking skills to solve cases while dealing with his own family
  • Brooks Darnell (ex-Nate) has inked a multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark Media
  • Thad Luckinbill (ex-J.T.) was a producer on smash hit film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is nominated for a 2022 Black Reel Award for Outstanding Film

