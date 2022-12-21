Tamara Braun

Kiriakis Mansion: Sonny, Justin, and Alex had dinner with Bonnie and Justin bought her a scratch off ticket. She’s so happy she could spend the evening with her family (which just sounds weird because it’s Bonnie, but it sounds like Adrianne). Just then, she looks up and sees everyone in clown masks. Bonnie begins to freak out and quickly leaves the room. The Kiriakis men discuss Bonnie’s issues. Justin asks Alex and Sonny to go have a drink and leave him alone with Bonnie.

Bonnie returns and Justin tells her he sent Sonny and Alex out for a drink. She pours herself a seltzer water, sees Justin in a clown mask, and drops the glass on the floor. She freaks out and Justin calms her down. Bonnie admits things are not getting any better. Justin relays Sarah’s concern she has PTSD. Bonnie is embarrassed, but Justin tells her to get over it. He wants her to see Marlena.

Small Bar: Leo and Gwen are having a drink when she delivers the news that a gossip column isn’t the right look for The Spectator. They move on to discussing the kidnapping and about how Bonnie keeps blathering on about it. Leo reminds Gwen how big a favor she’s done for Xander. Maybe she can cash it in for a roll in the hay. Gwen hushes him up as he’s happily married to Sarah. Leo thinks Gwen is underestimating her position. Gwen thinks Leo is projecting and he’s really thinking about his chances with Sonny. Just then, Sonny and Alex arrive.

Leo says they were discussing Jack turning him down for a job. He and Gwen argue a bit when Leo says Jack basically stole The Spectator from Diana. He should toss Leo a bone. Gwen gets a call from Xander who needs her to meet him in Horton Square.

University Hospital: Steve is updating Kayla on Tripp’s condition when Stephanie arrives at the hospital. He reviews the events surrounding Ava’s resurrection and they agree she’s up to her old tricks again.

Sarah gives Tripp a clean bill of health and will let him leave when he gets his test results. The topic quickly shifts to Ava. Tripp’s mad at himself for leaving Ava to her own devices. He goes on to explain to Sarah some (but certainly not all - RIP Grandpa Shawn) of Ava’s history to give her some context.

Steve and Stephanie head in to see Tripp. Steve loses his cool when he hears Tripp worrying about Ava. He rails at Tripp saying he needs to stay away from Ava because she’s dangerous. Tripp refuses to leave Ava. He wants her to know he loves her no matter what. Stephanie understands Tripp’s sentiments and Steve breaks down saying he can’t forgive Ava for putting him in danger.

Steve calls Kayla saying Tripp isn’t going home to Seattle to spend Christmas with them. Stephanie is the next to pull the plug as she’s still working with Paulina and now trying to convince her not to step down as Governor. She asks papa if he wants a drink, but Steve decides to stay around for Tripp.

Ava’s Room: Ava wants Xander to help her escape police custody. She reminds him that she will end him with Sarah if Xander refuses to help her. She taunts him about his poor performance as an accomplice - blaming him letting Susan go. He wishes she had died in the car crash. Ava toys with him knowing that “Xandy” wouldn’t want to hurt her feelings. He moves towards her with a letter opener (is that what it was?) as Ava dares him to kill her. Just then, Sarah enters wondering what he’s doing. She sends him away as she promised Tripp she would examine Ava. Xander protests but Sarah sends him away (as Ava taunts him with her grin).

Sarah tells Ava her vital signs are good, but she’s half listening. Sarah follows up saying Tripp really cares about her but doesn’t understand why she went to such extremes. Ava turns with a very different facial expression and says her son is the one who convinced her to crash the car and set the bomb. Sarah thinks she’s talking about Tripp. Ava says it’s the other one - Charlie. Sarah leans into Ava’s delusion confirming she meant Charlie, but then asking her if maybe she imagined him. Ava says Charlie was everywhere. Tripp arrives but Ava sees Charlie. He tries to convince his mother she’s mistaken, but Ava doubles down railing at “Charlie”. Sarah gives Ava a tranquilizer as she completely breaks down.

Horton Square Gwen and Xander meet in the square where he tells her about Ava. Xander’s going to help Ava escape and needs Gwen to drive the getaway car (Good God Gwen Get a Grip!).

Stephanie arrives and takes Alex away for a drink. Sonny sits with Leo who admits to having a housing problem by the end of the month. Sonny suggests he live with Gwen, but Chad is there. Leo hasn’t one up with plan b yet. Sonny hems and haws before asking Leo to come stay with him. Leo wonders what Will might think. Sonny says Will is in California and doesn’t get a say (a feisty Sonny is a better Sonny). He will need to talk to Uncle Victor, but feels certain he can be convincing.

Endings:

-Leo is very grateful to Jackson (I love when Leo uses “Jackson”) and thinks it’s going to be the best Christmas ever.

-Stephanie recounts the story of her brother that was almost blown up by his mother. She can’t believe Tripp is so supportive of his wayward mother. Alex gets it and says Angelica was no saint but he always loved her. Stephanie explains how she’ll be in Salem possibly by herself since The Johnsons are headed to Seattle. Alex insists she’s spending Christmas with him. She’s starting to believe Alex is a really good guy.

-Steve calls Justin and gives him an update on Ava’s resurrection and subsequent breakdown. They may never find out who Ava’s accomplice was. He turns around and finds Bonnie desperately scrubbing the floor.

-Ava is wheeled out and Tripp and Sarah explain her hallucinations of Charlie. Sarah says Ava’s being sent to Bayview for a diagnostic review and treatment plan. When Xander approaches, Ava looks at him and groggily says everything is his fault and she’ll tell everyone what he did. She goes on to list all the things “Charlie” influenced her to do. Sarah explains about the hallucinations and that she’s headed to Bayview. Ava begins to freak out about being sent away when Tripp says he’ll be with her. She recognizes him and is so grateful her baby boy won’t be leaving her behind.

-Ava calls out for her mother when Tripp assures her he won’t leave her side. She looks to her other side and sees “Charlie”. She looks at Tripp and asks him to get her out of there. Sarah feels sorry for Ava but Xander does not agree. Sarah gets a text and must go attend to a patient. After she leaves, Xander gets a text from Gwen saying she’s ready to go. He tells her to abort the mission. She says he still owes her one.

