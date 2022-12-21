Jackée Harry, Lindsay Arnold, Raven Bowens

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Swoon: Marlena rests as John brings her strawberries and cream for breakfast. He’s worried about her and wants her to spill details about the explosion. Marlena is too furious thinking about Kristen being in her house to focus to much on the explosion. John reports a bit more about his encounter with her the day before. Marlena and John are at their wits end.

John explains that Kristen genuinely seemed moved when he said he thought she was a good person. Marlena wants to keep up the momentum. Mary Moira told her that Brady forcibly kissed her thinking she was Kristen. Marlena thinks it’s only a matter of time before he and Kristen reunite. John thinks he can continue to manipulate Kristen since he’s her only port in a storm.

Marlena wants John to tell Kristen that their marriage is on the verge of falling apart. John is skeptical of her plan, but also just wants to focus on celebrating the holidays. John and Marlena then get all John and Marlena. He adores her and she mews lovingly.

Blackmail for the Holidays: Brady is in the living room when Kristen arrives with mistletoe. He refuses her overture. She was hoping for a cease fire. He reminds her that she’s still blackmailing him. Kristen says he should be nicer since she’s the only one who knows where the life-saving orchid is. Just then, Rachel appears asking what an orchid is and why it’s life-saving.

Rachel goes on to say that what she wants for Christmas is for mommy and daddy to get back together. They avoid that conversation and Kristen offers to take Rachel into town to look at all the holiday decorations. Brady says he will meet them later for lunch.

“Fornicating Harlot”: Nicole awakens from a nightmare when EJ arrives with breakfast. He reports that demon child Holly is downstairs helping with Christmas cookies. They discuss how seeing Eric at the hospital was awkward. EJ thinks Eric came to the hospital to soothe his guilty conscience or maybe a reflex from being a priest. Either way, Eric isn’t pining for her. He’s moved on.

EJ wants to get Nicole’s mind off the explosion and the “suddenly promiscuous Saint Eric.” He hits play on a message from Aunt Sister Mary Moira warning him about the “bombastic blonde bimbo.” EJ points to Nicole as if she didn’t know who Aunt Sister was referring to. She thinks EJ caused the explosion for inviting the “fornicating harlot” into his house. They giggle at Mary Moira’s colorful language and being blamed for the explosion.

“Promiscuous Saint Eric”: Eric is awakened by Sloane’s loud typing. She very carefully breaks the news to him about the explosion. When he tells her he already knows, Sloan is furious that he didn’t say anything the night before. Eric indicates they were too busy being in each other’s drawers.

Eric fills Sloan in on Ava blowing up the church to get revenge on EJ. Sloan thinks Ava sounds like her type of gal (they would make an interesting pair). She backs down when Eric reminds her Ava was willing to let innocent people die. He goes on to tell her he rushed to the hospital to see Nicole - what was he thinking? Sloan hates talking about exes, but understands his instincts. She then distracts him by engaging other primal instincts.

Sloan and Eric bask in afterglow discussing her non-existent plans for Christmas. Her brother (I wonder about this brother…) lives far way and her parents are clearly gone. He offers to take her to The Pub for Christmas, but Sloan doesn’t think there those people quite yet - besides she got her wish as Paulina Price is behind bars. She wonders if Chanel and Paulina ever gave any thought to how they ruined all of her Christmases. Despite being friends with Chanel and Paulina, Eric understands her anger and wants her to vent. Just then, Sloan gets a call letting her know she has to attend to some disturbing information.

A Christmas Miracle: Abe comes to see Paulina in the interrogation room when she begins to cry about the many Christmases she’s already missed with her daughters. Abe gives her Christmas cookies from Chanel and Allie to cheer her up. Paulina wonders when her bail hearing is, and Abe reports there is no hearing. Trask is stalling and the court has now adjourned until after the holidays. Paulina asks for the statement Stephanie wrote for her to step down as governor. Abe tries to put her off, but she makes the call to send the statement out immediately (why does she have access to a phone?). Belle calls and wants to talk to Paulina and delivers what is clearly stunning news.

Chanel and Allie are discussing their lack of sleep. Chanel can’t stop focusing on her hatred for Sloan. Allie grabs Chanel and says they should cook for Paulina like when they brought Chanel Thanksgiving dinner (hopefully, holidays in the hoosegow don’t become a tradition).

Abe arrives at Chanel’s doorstep and she tells him they are busy making dinner to take down to Paulina. Abe hesitates and then reveals Paulina! She’s been released! She talks to Olivia and tells her she was released because England isn’t going to extradite them. Their nightmare is finally over (is it?). Paulina then explains that Belle went to England and successfully fought the charges on every technicality she could. Without extradition, Trask can no longer hold either of them.

Endings:

-Nicole struggles to eat with her left hand. They giggle when EJ begins to feed her by treating her like a child with the airplane and hangar routine. Before he can feed her, they look at each other with eyes that say another need may need to be fed. Nicole decides she needs to get ready for the day. EJ offers to… give her a hand in the shower. She giggles and pushes him away (these two do have a bit of magical chemistry). Before EJ leaves, he tells her how happy he is Nicole and Holly are there for the holidays.

-Paulina says she doesn’t regret stepping down as governor because she loves Salem and most of the people in it. They pledge to have an amazing holiday together! Just then, a knock at the door announces Sloan’s arrival. She is devastated that two people are dead and they are enjoying their holiday like nothing happened. Sloan vows they will still pay for everything they did to her family. John and Marlena make out because getting it on has become much more urgent than making a plan to destroy Kristen.

-Eric arrives to see Marlena and to talk to Brady about Kristen. As Eric tells Brady they need to come up with a plan, Kristen and Rachel walk through Horton Square. Rachel is disappointed Brady didn’t join them. Kristen tells Rachel to never give up on her wishes and dreams.

-Eric wants to hit Kristen where she lives. They need to kidnap Rachel.

