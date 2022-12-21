Rebecca Herbst

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Ava accuses Liz of sneaking around with Nikolas and Liz apologizes which Ava does not accept. Ava brings up Finn and Liz says she told him. Ava tells Liz that she won't be holding on to Nikolas and warns her that Liz will lose a lot. Liz gets angry and tells Ava to shut up, since not everything is about her.

Liz says Ava leaves Nikolas all the time and she didn't do this to hurt her. Ava brings up Esme and is surprised to hear that Liz knew about the affair yet still slept with Nikolas. Ava wonders if there will be a happily ever after with the baby but Liz says there won't be a baby. Liz says she's no longer pregnant but that Nikolas doesn't know yet.

Spencer tells Nikolas that Esme killed Rory and explains about being at the hospital with Trina. Spencer says he can't do anything and feels useless and blames himself. Nikolas says Spencer is not responsible for Esme's actions but he disagrees.

Nikolas tells Spencer that he served Ava with divorce papers because he was unfaithful with Liz. Spencer is less than amused and yells at Nikolas for taking advantage of Liz in a vulnerable state. Nik claims he and Liz have been seeing each other. Spencer is disgusted and says he's done with Nikolas. Spencer says he'll stay until his sentence is done but that once it's over, he'll be gone. He feels sorry for Nikolas and promises to be a better man than his father.

Liz talks to a higher power about all the mistakes she's made. Liz questions whether she's a good person or not. She calls Nikolas and tells him she informed Ava she had a miscarriage. There is no longer a need for a fake baby. Nikolas reminds her that they've made a choice about Esme and there is no going back.

Josslyn tells Dex he can leave but he says he has orders to stay until his replacement shows up. Josslyn brings up what happened at Kelly's, but Dex says he can handle Spencer. Dex apologizes for causing problems between her and Cameron which she denies. Josslyn admits she's been a coward in putting off talking to Cameron but that it's nothing to do with Dex. He asks if she's sorry they kissed but Josslyn doesn't answer either way.

Sam questions why Cody is still in town, but Cody says Dante asked him to stay. Cody asks how Dante is doing with Rory's death and that he's worried. Sam admits she hasn't seen Dante since yesterday and knows what he's going through is bad.

Dante asks TJ for Rory's medical records to help with the investigation. Mac has the autopsy report which shows snake venom in Rory's blood. Cody calls Mac to ask how Dante is because Sam is worried about him.

Dante says he's going back to the crime scene but Mac says he's off duty and drags him to the gym. Dante's happy to see Sam and Mac thanks Cody for calling. Cody asks how Mac is doing. Mac says he is upset that Rory went to the apartment alone

Drew wants to know why Denise lied to him and questions who she's trying to protect. Denise gets upset and stands up to leave but Carly interrupts. Carly joins them and Drew says "Joan" doesn't exist and wants to know why Denise lied. Carly says Denise was trying to protect Harmony, but she's gone and Denise can tell them the truth. Denise admits she lied about anyone named Joan, and says Harmony and her husband already had Willow with them when they joined the commune.

Denise says she lied to protect Harmony and Willow, since she always felt like Harmony was running away from someone. Denise warns them not to go digging into Harmony's past, because she was afraid.

Carly runs out for one final word with Denise, and pays her again. Carly asks if she's telling the truth this time. Denise says Harmony was always jumpy and looking over her shoulder

Nina tells Phyllis about her latest fight with Willow and that she feels terrible about her fainting. Nina talks about how happy she was when she found out she was pregnant and can't forgive those for robbing her of her daughter.

Nina runs into Ava who tells her about Liz' miscarriage. She doesn't think she can go after Nikolas now that he's lost a child.

Drew asks Phyllis if she remembers Harmony talking about a pregnant friend, but Phyllis doesn't remember. Carly returns and Drew tells her that if Harmony had the baby with her when she showed up at the commune, that changes everything. Drew wonders if Harmony kidnapped Willow from her birth parents.

