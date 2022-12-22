Lawrence Saint-Victor

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy and Her Hat: Taylor arrives at Forrester to ask Steffy what in the world is going on (for the love of all that’s holy, why is Steffy wearing her Easter hat on a random Wednesday?). Carter arrives also freaking out. Steffy tells them Sheila is alive and in Los Angeles. Carter and Taylor are skeptical but Steffy quickly assures them her alive-ness has been confirmed.

Steffy explains about the wigged and masked version of Sheila she recently encountered at Il Giardino. She goes on to say that forensics confirmed it was her. They are stunned that Sheila has been running around loose all this time. Steffy repeats Chief Baker’s words that Sheila’s photo was a 98% match (it’s a strange detail to continuously repeat unless it means something). Steffy goes on to explain about the car chase and how she escaped. She assures them Sheila will be found and put permanently behind bars (Steffy and her Easter bonnet are delusional).

Steffy and her hat are checking in on Finn when she and Taylor resume discussing Sheila. They decide not to discuss Finn’s murderous mom and shift to Taylor’s tragic love life. Taylor says it feels really good to let go of Ridge. Steffy can’t believe Taylor and Brooke are aligned. Taylor says Ridge tried to play it off but was clearly thrown by their alliance. She will always love Ridge, but was better to love herself more. She and Brooke want to be good role models to their families. Steffy FINALLY admits her role in pushing her parents together. She’s finally going to focus on her own marriage and family.

Transplant Woes: Brooke and Katie are also discussing Sheila’s new living status. Brooke is freaked out, but wants to discuss Katie’s worry about Bill. She thinks he’s slipping back into his old ways. They review his five minute overture to Brooke that preceded his desperation with Katie. She says life is too short to be unhappy waiting around on Bill. As a side note, Katie mentions she’s due for her annual cardiology check-up (poor Katie…).

Katie doesn’t want to engage about her check-up. They just always bring up a lot of feelings for her. Katie feels like it was yesterday that Storm gave up his heart and his life for her. She believes she’s living on borrowed time. Brooke thinks Storm is looking down on Katie and is so proud of her (These scenes are gold, but where is Donna?).

Katie is looking forward to the holidays, but just wants to get this doctor’s appointment out of the way. Brooke loves Katie so much and doesn’t know what she did to deserve such an amazing sister.

Brooke is now alone in an office when Carter comes in looking for Katie. Brooke explains she’s probably still at her doctor’s appointment. She didn’t say anything to Carter, and Brooke explains it’s her annual related to her heart transplant. They both agree that Katie shouldn’t be by herself. With her eyes, Brooke is trying to tell Carter to go be by her side.

Katie is waiting on her doctor to arrive. A nurse enters saying Dr. Buckingham is running behind (Sweet Lord, when did Grace become Katie’s doctor?).

Endings:

-Steffy admits that she is actually proud of Brooke along with her mother. Taylor says she is so proud of Steffy for standing up and calling Thomas out at the wedding.

-Katie patiently waits at the doctor’s office while revisiting her scar. She then flashes back to Brooke talking her through Storm’s death and the transplant. Just then, Carter arrives surprising Katie. She pushes back because she doesn’t want Carter feeling sorry for her. He checks her saying he’s actually in awe of her. Carter wants to support Katie the way she always does everyone else. Just then, Grace arrives and is clearly more focused on Carter than Katie. She regains her professional composure and they all take a seat to learn Katie’s results.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!