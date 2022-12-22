DAYS' Lamon Archey on Eli's Return: "It’s a Christmas Surprise"

Peacock

Days of Our Lives will welcome back Lamon Archey (Eli Grant) this holiday season. The actor opened up about his return to Salem in a new Soap Opera Digest interview.

He shared:

It’s a Christmas surprise to bring Eli and the twins back to Salem. It has been a while since Eli had seen his family and vice versa. It is a good time to get everyone together, and what better time to do it than Christmas?

That means Eli gets to reunite with Grandma Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and her husband Doug (Bill Hayes). Archey dished of the reunion:

It was great. I hadn’t seen them since I left. I think I maybe emailed them once or twice during the time I was gone. It was really good seeing them and the other faces that I hadn’t seen in a while. It was really good reconnecting with my co-workers.

Salemites will also get to hear the latest news about Eli's incarcerated wife Lani (Sal Stowers). Archey said: