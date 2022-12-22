Greg Vaughan

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Casa de Hernandez: Gabi and Arianna Grace are baking Mexican wedding cookies. Just then, a Santa clad Li arrives. Arianna G. is not fooled and pulls down his beard. She looks at Gabi and says she’s bored with mommy’s boyfriends trying to make friends with her and then lists a bunch of Gabi’s ex-boyfriends. Arianna G. tells Li she’s too old to believe in Santa. He gives her a gift which makes Arianna G. much more receptive to Li. Gabi thinks this Christmas will be the best ever. Arianna G. leaves to get ready as Daddy Sonny will arrive soon to pick her up.

Gabi thanks Li for being so nice to Arianna Grace. Li’s father was never very warm and he vowed to always be better to his children. Further, he’s happy being Arianna G’s stepdad and isn’t concerned with them having children of their own. After Arianna G. leaves, Gabi thinks about wrapping presents until she gets a call. It appears the person finishing Arianna G’s dress for the wedding has hit a snag. Gabi goes into fluent Spanish, confusing Li, grabs her coat and exits.

DiMera Mansion: Wendy arrives at the DiMera mansion and encounters Stefan. She came to check on Johnny after the explosive memorial service. Stefan reports he’s still asleep. Wendy tries to make her exit but Stefan wants to know why she’s not returning his calls. He wants to chat about her jaunt with Johnny to Jakarta. Her behavior was egregiously irresponsible. Stefan thinks there must be some other reason for her trip. As she’s being questioned, Johnny arrives confirming he’s doing ok post-explosion. Johnny reiterates with Stefan that the jaunt to Jakarta was all his idea. He promises not to engage in such foolishness again.

Horton Square: Chloe runs into Kristen and Rachel in Horton Square. They are meeting Brady for lunch. Chloe snarks at Kristen about how much more she can buy this year because of her increased salary. Rachel asks if Chloe bought her a present. When she hesitates, Rachel says it’s ok because she doesn’t want anything from her. Kristen beams like a proud mama. Kristen tells Rachel she needs to be nice even to people who try to steal what’s there’s. Rachel half-heartedly apologizes and then asks when mommy and daddy are getting married - they don’t even sleep in the same room. With that bit of gossip, Chloe’s ears perk up like a curious dog.

Kristen sends Rachel to get hot chocolate. Chloe taunts Kristen about not sleeping in the same bed with Brady. Kristen assures Chloe she and Brady are getting closer everyday. She plans to ring in the new year in Brady’s bed. She shifts topics and says how happy she is Chloe is getting closer to Stefan. Maybe next year, the four of them will spend the holidays forever. Chloe doubts Kristen will be anywhere but prison this time next year.

Stefan arrives and Chloe catches him up on her encounter with Kristen. He has a gift for her that she needs to open this minute. Stefan got center orchestra tickets to the opera she was supposed to attend with Brady. Chloe notes there are five tickets. He wants her to invite Joy (cast her!), Parker, Nancy and maybe Craig or Mike Horton… or, if she wants, he can go. He would much rather spend the holidays with her family. She would love for him to come to New York with her. They begin to kiss just as Li and Gabi rush into the square.

Marlena’s Penthouse: Brady confirms Eric wants to kidnap Rachel. He doesn’t like it but Eric maintains it’s the perfect plan. Brady refuses to put Rachel through that kind of trauma. Eric says they will make her believe she is going on a fun vacation with Uncle Eric. Meanwhile, Kristen will be losing her mind and Brady can make his move. Although this plan sounds better, Brady is done listening to Eric’s insane plan. He’s stunned Eric is so ruthless. Eric says he’s tired of being a victim and a doormat. Just then, Kristen returns wondering what delayed Brady from lunch. Eric entertains Rachel while Kristen fils Brady in on their encounter with Chloe.

Rachel exits to find real mistletoe and Kristen voices her annoyance with Eric’s presence. Doesn’t he have enough to worry about in his own personal life than to butt his nose into theirs? Brady reminds her they don’t have a personal relationship prompting Kristen to provide him with an oh so subtle reminder.

Brady Pub: Kate is dejected because it’s the anniversary of sending Philip away. She thought he would have progressed, but the hospital says he continues to have setbacks. Lucas can’t have visitors as there is a virus outbreak at the prison. Roman wants to know how he can help. Kate appreciates it but just wants to be with some family folks. Roman reminds Kate that Allie is in town and she could go see Henry. Just then, Rex arrives to save the day! He convinced his supervisor he had work to do in Salem. The FDA wants him to draw some blood from Kate to investigate the experimental treatment that saved her life.

Kate is hesitant to rock the boat as her health has been 100% since he cured her. Rex pushes a bit and Kate relents. He took ten vials of blood (seems a wee excessive) and Rex heads to the hospital to run tests (I suspect we’re headed down Relapse Avenue). Kate is so happy Rex is home and she and Roman reunited. With that, she hands Roman a present. He opens it to see Kate has arranged a trip to Zurich to see Austin, Carrie, and Noah. Roman says it’s such a good gift, he got her the exact same thing.

Endings

After reviewing how horrid they feel about keeping Li and Rolf’s secrets, Johnny thinks it’s probably time for them to fake breakup to end their fake relationship. They decide to put that on hold and Johnny gives Wendy a present. It’s a beautiful scarf he must have picked up in Jakarta.

Chloe and Stefan notice Gabi and Li and they begin snarking about the upcoming wedding. Gabi and Stefan exchange serious glares before exiting the square.

Kate and Roman agree to take both trips and enjoy themselves. Just then, Rex returns saying it will take the bloodwork a little while to process since it’s the holidays. They all agree to start enjoying family time.

Brady reminds Kristen he would never let his family down. Kristen appreciates his loyalty and goes to check on Rachel. Eric thinks Kristen will never turn over the orchid and will have everyone under their thumb forever. Brady agrees Rachel is their best leverage. Eric promises Brady that Rachel will be safe the entire time. They agree to go forward with the kidnapping.

