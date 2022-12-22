Perkie’s Observations: Alexis Schools Spencer on Life as a Cassadine

Nancy Lee Grahn

On today’s General Hospital recap: It's Christmas eve in Port Charles.....

The Quartermaines happily watch as Wiley and Leo open gifts. Brook Lynn tells Ned and Olivia that she and Chase are not together anymore, and he won't be performing at the concert in Rice Park tonight. Brook Lynn says she needs a replacement act for tonight and wants Ned to take Chase's place. Ned says Brook Lynn has to honor her agreement to Rice Plaza or be honest that she can't deliver the talent.

Drew tells Carly that he's going to tell Willow that Denise lied and that her family could still be out there. Carly thinks it's a bad idea and tells him to let Willow enjoy Christmas first. Drew doesn't want to keep it from Willow, but Carly says they don't even know what happened yet. The two share a kiss. His gift to her is a key but he's cryptic about what it's for.

Alexis is happy when Spencer joins the Davis Coven, including Dante and TJ for Christmas Eve. Alexis notices that Spencer is distracted and he asks if he's destined to be like his father. Spencer says he found out something that makes him feel embarrassed by Nikolas. He wants out and asks Alexis how he can escape his family, but she says he can't.

Alexis says he can't escape being a Cassadine, but he can survive it. She says she and her girls insisted on their own lives, and Spencer needs to be wary of Victor and his interest in him. She tells Spencer to accept who he is and it will help him forge his own path. Alexis tells him to find out what his passion is and what makes him happy. She wants him to follow his own heart.

Gregory reminds his sons to focus on their blessings instead of their grumpiness for Violet's sake. Chase says he's not in the holiday spirit because of Brook Lynn, and he won't be singing at the Christmas concert in Rice Park. Gregory thinks Chase should honor his agreement to sing no matter how he feels about Brook Lynn. Dante gets a text and heads over to tell Chase that the committee is revisiting his case, and that Brook Lynn managed to pull some strings.

The Ashford men, and Portia and Josslyn, try to raise Trina's spirits to be there for her. Portia tells Trina to do what makes her heart feel right. Trina says she's sad and scared, but appreciates everyone's support. Portia helps Trina make an ornament for Rory which includes the tab from the soda he brought her.

Trina tells Josslyn that she can leave, but Joss says she's there for her as long as she needs. Trina's sad that she was supposed to be with Rory today and feels badly that she didn't tell him that she loved him. She blames herself for his death. Josslyn tells Trina that she isn't responsible and the only one to blame is the killer. She says Rory would want Trina to keep moving forward. Curtis has gifts for Portia and Marshall . Marshall's gift to Curtis is a framed photo of their first Christmas together.

Austin runs into Maxie at Rice Plaza and wants to clear the air. He says he knows he messed up and worries that he drove a wedge between them. Maxie disagrees, saying the wedge was already there. Maxie admits they went through something big together and trauma bonded them. She says fate brought them together but they're not good for one another. The two share a hug and wish each other well.

Brook Lynn gets to Rice Plaza where the manager of the concert tears a strip off of her when she tells him that Chase won't be performing. He says Blaze won't perform alone and she needs to fix this. Chase shows up.

Josslyn appears to get into a car accident on the way home (it was a weird blink and you miss it moment).

Spencer heads to Trina's to wish her a Merry Christmas.

