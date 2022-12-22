Laura Wright

On today’s General Hospital recap:

It's Christmas eve in Port Charles.....

Chase thanks Brook Lynn for whatever she did to get the committee to review his case again. Linc interrupts to chastise them that Chase isn't on stage and warns them to deliver or else. Brook Lynn announces Chase and Blaze to the waiting crowd, who sing their new duet.

Chase agrees to give their business partnership another try to bring down Linc, but that's it. He says his promise was to help Brook Lynn get her songs back from Linc and that's all he's going to do. She brings up the letter, but Chase says she made choices about his life and he can't get past it.

Sonny brings Donna to Rice Plaza where she has a Christmas present for Nina. Nina mentions her sadness at this time of year with Nathan gone, and Sonny offers to light a candle in his memory. Sasha spends some time with Donna, who says her Christmas wish is for Sasha to have a happy new year.

Carly is thrilled when Ava drops Avery by on their way to Rice Plaza for a quick visit. Carly invites Ava in to join them for hot chocolate. Carly mentions Nikolas and sees how Ava reacts. She quickly realizes there is trouble in paradise. Carly snarks how Ava was a biatch during her divorce, and Ava readily acknowledges that karma is a biatch. (and this is why I love Ava...no hypocrisy!) Ava says Nikolas cheated on her multiple times with multiple women and Carly commiserates with her.

Spencer tells Trina that he's not leaving town yet and she invites him in. Spencer makes small talk about the decorations. Trina admits that she's been making things nice for her family but wishes everything was different. Trina and Spencer blame themselves for Rory's death and he promises to bring Esme to justice.

Spencer believes he's Esme's biggest target since he was so supportive of Trina. He says he just needs to lure Esme out of hiding and use himself as bait. Trina likes the idea but thinks she should be part of the plan as well. Spencer doesn't want her taking the risk but Trina insists they're stronger together.

A drunken Nikolas wants answers from Esme about her family. He taunts her that she has no one who will be looking for her. Esme gives as good as she gets bringing up Ava and wondering if she cut off Nikolas for good. Esme brings up the hooker and how Nikolas will know that she's not to blame once someone else dies.

Esme complains about how cold and lonely she is, but Nikolas says it will only get lonelier once she is stuck on Cassadine Island. Esme taunts him again that he's alone for the holidays as well.

Josslyn is stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire and a dead phone. (Guess who happens to be driving by to help her. No really, GUESS). Dex tries to fix the flat but Josslyn ends up getting through to a tow truck. The two get flirty (and lord help me but I'm liking these two together and it's creeping me out. The majority of the heavy lifting is coming from Dex, but still). The two make out like they aren't stranded on the side of the road in the dead of winter.

Mac gets a call and tells Felicia and Dante that they have a lead on Rory's murder and it goes back to Felicia and Ryan. He tells Dante the DNA on the earring matched to a woman named Gloria Wilson. Felicia explains that is Ryan's ex wife but that she witnessed Ryan murdering Gloria thirty years ago.

Heather tells Ryan that she wants justice for Esme and pain for anyone who hurt her. She has a Christmas gift for him, which she has to hide when Mac shows up. Heather claims to be Ryan's volunteer translator while the orderly is off. Mac shows Ryan the earring and Heather interprets Ryan's response which is that he's not helping if Ava isn't there.

Dante gets angry and Mac is forced to send him out of the room. Mac tells Ryan that the earring was found on Rory's dead body and that they believe the killer is Esme. Felicia says Ryan's room is being searched and if there is a connection between him and Esme it will be found. Felicia says Ryan will be sent to Darkham.

After they leave, Ryan angrily accuses Heather of stealing that earring from his collection all those years ago. He says she still has the chain that the earring was on.

