Tracey Bregman, Michael Damian, and Beth Maitland Tease Y&R Holiday Reunion

This holiday season, The Young and the Restless will bring together fan-favorite characters like Lauren (Tracey Bregman), Danny (Michael Damian), and Traci (Beth Maitland). The TV Watercooler chatted it up with Bregman, Damian, and Maitland ahead of their characters' Genoa City reunion.

Maitland mused of the three teaming up once again: 

Michael said something about it like being a high school reunion or something, but I think it’s even better than that because [our friendship] was based on a foundation of absolute love and respect for each other that transcends time.

Damian teased a potential conflict between old rivals Lauren and Traci. He shared:

I don’t want to give away too many secrets, but there was a little bit of tête-à-tête between the two of your characters and I had to break you up! I guess maybe they didn’t want too much brawling in our first episode together, right?

Meanwhile, Bregman is looking forward to more family drama in 2023. She said:

We will see a lot of the Baldwin-Fishers in January. 

