Peter Bergman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Tucker’s Turn-style: Audra is waiting in the bathroom as Tucker talks to Ashley at the door. Tucker stammers as he talks endlessly about taking showers while he still hasn’t asked Ashley inside. Tucker promises to shower quickly and Ashley goes to wait upstairs. Audra emerges pissed she had to hide from Ashley. That being said, she’s impressed with how he handled Ashley. Tucker tells her to stick with him and she’ll get everything she deserves.

Jabot: Summer and Kyle are headed to the Abbott cabin with Harrison to join Diane. Jack thinks if they play their cards right, they can avoid Stark following them. Kyle doesn’t like the idea of Jack taking Stark on by himself. Jack thinks the best way to deal with him is to be direct. They all wish each other luck, and Jack promises to join them all soon so they can celebrate the holidays together.

Glitter Basement: Noah is hanging out alone when Allie arrives. He’s cleaning up to make sure everything is ready for Christmas Eve. He hopes to turn it in to a holiday tradition as it is at Crimson Lights. Noah appreciates Allie coming out and leaving her family for holiday festivities. They are very awkwardly interacting avoiding the Audra-shaped elephant in the room. Just then, Ashley arrives.

Tucker arrives as Ashley is drinking a candy cane-tini. They observe how cute Allie and Noah are and reminisce a bit about how he helped bring Allie to town. Tucker regrets making her Allie pawn in his larger plan. He senses something’s wrong and Ashley launches into her fight with Jack. Tucker assumes Ashley’s in the right because it’s Ashley and he loves her and therefore everyone else - mostly Diane - is evil.

Abbott Mansion: Summer and Kyle are wrapping presents at the mansion whilst awaiting a call from Jack. Summer believes they’re going to pull their plan off without a hitch. Kyle is a wee worried about Jack. To distract Kyle, Summer throws a present his way. He opens it to reveal a make your own ornament kit. She thought he could use it with Harrison the way Jack did with him when he was a child.

Stark’s Room: Jack knocks on Jeremy’s door and offers him a way to end their situation once and for all. He opens the briefcase and shows Jeremy double the amount he says Diane owes him. Stark thinks he’s owed a lot more after being incarcerated for six years. Jack says this offer is for a limited time only and comes with the one string that he leave town immediately.

Jeremy doesn’t think Jack’s half million is worth what was originally stolen from him considering his time in prison. Jack tells him to name his price. Jeremy thinks Jack’s involved with Diane. Jack says he’s sick and tired of her lies but is still fighting for their family and especially their grandson. Jeremy says he will only negotiate with Diane. She’s the only one who can make things right.

Crimson Lights: Sharon is busy at Crimson Lights when Audra approaches. She is skeptical about their first formal meeting. Audra recognizes Sharon from Noah’s London photos. Sharon is not impressed and says there’s no need for Audra’s pretense since she’s no longer seeing her son. She goes on to ask if Audra’s position at Chancellor-Winters is permanent. Audra wonders if she’s asking for Noah, but Sharon reminds her that’s not really her son’s style. Audra says her work at Chancellor-Winters isn’t done, and she doesn’t really have any set plans.

Sharon takes a jab saying Noah didn’t really seem like himself until he got together with Allie. Audra says she gets it as the message has been sent loud and clear. She wishes Noah and Allie luck. Just then, Chance arrives out of breath. Audra steps away and Chance tells Sharon he solved a holiday crime, but is clearly playing with her. All the while, Audra is listening in and is both taking in information and is amused by their chemistry.

Sharon gets a little serious asking Chance how he’s doing with his split from Abby. Chance gets a little evasive about what he’s doing, and Sharon backs off. Just then, Faith calls Sharon and she exits. Chance sips his coffee as Audra begins to chat with him. She overheard their conversation and mentions how cringey arresting an elf sounded. They get flirty as Sharon watches.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jeremy Stark’s Arrival Draws Kyle and Jack Closer to Diane

Endings

Kyle pulls a present for Summer and she is thrilled to see an “h” pendant for Harrison. She freaks out a bit because Phyllis gave her a similar present when she was a child. Summer doesn’t know how they will ever make things ok. Kyle promises to make everything right.

Audra is pitching a true crime podcast to Chance when Sharon makes her presence known. Sharon asks if they need refills and no one does. Chance gets the hint and heads for the counter. They superficially chat about Faith, and Chance admits how lucky he is to be so close in proximity to Dom. They giggle together and Chance says how he appreciates Sharon’s support. Audra watches on with annoyed eyes.

Ashley tells Tucker that Diane manipulates everyone and causes chaos. Tucker wonders why she feels obligated to Jack when he’s forsaking her for Diane.

Jeremy tells Jack to get the hell out unless he’s taking him to see Diane. He wants answers. Jeremy says if he can have one last conversation with Diane, he will move on… with the money, of course. Jack agrees and says he thinks he knows where they can find her.

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!