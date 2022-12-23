The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of December 26-30, 2022

Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) double down on their burgeoning friendship.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) makes a bold move in her quest to maintain her freedom.

Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) begs the Forrester Creations’ Board to keep his job.

Sheila breaks into Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) house and demands to be heard.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are REALLY freaked out by Bill’s (Don Diamont) actions.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Katie (Heather Tom) have a rain-soaked attempt at romance.

A blast from the past rocks Steffy.

A surprising lip lock occurs.

The Forrester Creations’ Board votes on Thomas’ future with the company - with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) as the deciding vote.

Sheila explains to Finn and Steffy a plan for them to move forward as a family…

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!