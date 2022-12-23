Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Victor Lights Into Sonny About Leo

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 26-30, 2022
Greg Rikaart

Greg Rikaart

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) discovers the existence of XanderClown (Paul Telfer).

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) enjoy holiday festivities.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Nancy (Patrika Darbo) reconnect.

Victor (John Aniston) has harsh words for Sonny (Zach Tinker).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is conflicted.

Will’s (Chandler Massey) attempt to surprise Sonny is thrown off by Leo (Greg Rikaart).

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Eli and the Twins Return For The Holidays

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) unloads his conscience on Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Brady surprises Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) by inviting her to Li (Remington Hoffman) and Gabi’s (Camila Banus) wedding.

Operation kidnap Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) moves forward.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) is thrilled to see Eli (Lamon Archey) and the twins.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Chloe grow much closer whilst ringing in the new year.

Stephanie and Chad (Billy Flynn) have a heart to heart.

Sarah maps out her path forward with Xander.

Gabi and Li’s wedding commences and quickly comes to a stand still.

Stephanie goes IN on Alex.

Sonny chooses Leo over Will. 

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jennifer Deveraux, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Jennifer Rose Falls Off The Wagon

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Chanel Dupree, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Romantic Rendezvous, Scandalous Secrets, And an Explosion of Epic Proportions!

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Chad Makes Another Very Bloody Discovery

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Clyde Weston, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Clyde and Orpheus Make Plans for EJ

By Joshua BaldwinComment