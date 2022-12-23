Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 26-30, 2022

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) discovers the existence of XanderClown (Paul Telfer).

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) enjoy holiday festivities.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Nancy (Patrika Darbo) reconnect.

Victor (John Aniston) has harsh words for Sonny (Zach Tinker).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is conflicted.

Will’s (Chandler Massey) attempt to surprise Sonny is thrown off by Leo (Greg Rikaart).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) unloads his conscience on Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Brady surprises Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) by inviting her to Li (Remington Hoffman) and Gabi’s (Camila Banus) wedding.

Operation kidnap Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) moves forward.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) is thrilled to see Eli (Lamon Archey) and the twins.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Chloe grow much closer whilst ringing in the new year.

Stephanie and Chad (Billy Flynn) have a heart to heart.

Sarah maps out her path forward with Xander.

Gabi and Li’s wedding commences and quickly comes to a stand still.

Stephanie goes IN on Alex.

Sonny chooses Leo over Will.

