General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 26-30, 2022

Alley Mills

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Heather (Alley Mills) makes a deal to inform on Esme (Avery Pohl) in exchange for staying at Spring Ridge.

Terry (Cassandra James) is stunned to learn about Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) plans.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) move forward with their plan.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Laura (Genie Francis) have a catch up.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) work together.

Esme does her best to manipulate Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) supports Cody (Josh Kelly).

Austin (Roger Howarth) has a request for Britt before she departs.

Spencer asks Ava (Maura West) for forgiveness.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) have a sitdown.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) provides Elizabeth with solid advice.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) offers Laura support.

Trina is not convinced about what comes next.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) makes things happen.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) has a foreboding message for Nikolas.

Ava makes her end goal known.

Elizabeth asks Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) for help.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Chase (Josh Swickard) reconnect.

Laura can clearly see things are not as they seem.

Britt begins to question her decision to leave Port Charles.

The PC Hooker once again makes their presence known.

