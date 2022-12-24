John McCook, Jennifer Gareis

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

The Forrester mansion is all decorated for Christmas. Donna admires the tree when Eric arrives expressing how thankful he is for her. Just then, Pam and Charlie arrive with an update from the kitchen. They insist, a little too quickly, they have everything under control.

Brooke, Katie, Zende and Paris (where have they been?) arrive bearing gifts. They ask where Ridge is and Eric announces he doesn’t know if he will be attending the festivities. Eric made it clear to Ridge he was welcome. Brooke hopes he’s not staying away because of her. They all speak up to say they respect her stance - except Pam who needs to say that Stephanie would want them to be together (really?) and waxes on about the power of Brooke and Ridge (blah blah blah).

Carter arrives and embraces Katie. Eric acknowledges the awkward times they’ve shared (you mean like his affair with Quinn followed by Eric siring him to service her?) but says he will always be welcomed (Poor Paris and Zende don’t even get as much as a head nod of acknowledgement). Hope and Liam arrive with their brood. Hope says she and Liam always feel like entering the mansion feels like a warm hug (REALLY? What foolishness is this?).

Charlie pulls out his rod which Pam gifted him for Christmas. They’re headed to the cabin for a few days for some R&R. Pam feels Stephanie’s presence all around her (I wonder how Stephanie would feel about Donna?). Katie and Carter talk about Eric’s “lethal” egg nog and find themselves under the mistletoe. They take advantage, get all preciously sweet, and share a kiss.

Eric gathers the folks around as they are about to eat. He’s honored that everyone is there and wants everyone to say a little something about what they’re grateful for this year. Zende is grateful for the guidance and support of family and friends. Paris thinks they are written in the stars. Carter has learned a lot (we finally get a Paris acknowledgement) and is thankful the Forresters remain his chosen family. Katie is certain that there are more miracles to come and is thrilled her sisters are around her. Hope is thrilled she gets to be a part of the entire group and is thankful for their family. Liam gets all Liam and wants everyone to remember to always look for the joy. Brooke thinks they are all very lucky for all they have. She is grateful for each and every one of them, especially now. Just then, Ridge ruins the moment by arriving (Side Note: Not even a mention of Taylor, Steffy and her brood or Thomas?).

Eric catches him up on what they are doing. Ridge announces he there to be with his family and friends wearing a big coat of humility. He always thought he knew how everything worked in life but has been made aware of his utter lack of knowledge. He and Brooke greet one another and wish each other a Merry Christmas. The family begins to whisper about Ridge’s arrival while Pam and Charlie go on about the power of Brooke and Ridge (this is utterly annoying…). Ridge says he just wants to drop stuff off and leave the others to the celebration. Charlie and Pam go upstairs and make sure the magic couple are under the mistletoe. They relent and share a kiss (ugh).

The family engages in all sorts of Christmas activities including some sort of bobbing for candy canes. Eric announces they are all very blessed on Jesus’ birthday and thinks they need to reach out to others who are not as fortunate. They should dedicate themselves to making the world a better place. Brooke thinks they should carry these wonderful feelings all year long.

Douglas and Eric begin to play the piano, folks exchange gifts, and the “lethal” egg nog is guzzled. The singing commences with Eric and Donna at the piano and they fa-la-la-la-la the evening away.

