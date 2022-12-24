Bill Hayes, Susan Seaforth Hayes

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Holiday Grieving: Chad visits Abigails grave. He reports that the annual Horton Christmas is that evening, and Jack is getting Thomas and Charlotte ready. He can’t believe she’s not around and misses her more everyday. Just then, Jennifer Rose arrives also wanting to be with Abigail. They embrace supporting each other in their grief. JRo is worried about how Chad and the kids are holding up. He says focusing on things like work helps. Stephanie’s a great boss and he loves the work. JRo acknowledges that he and Stephanie must be getting close (that’s not awkward at all). They embrace again and make their exit.

Guilty Conscience: Xander is at the cockroach motel reading about Ava’s stint at Bayview when Sarah enters wearing a fabulous jumpsuit. Sarah presents him with a gift - his very own ornament to go on the Horton tree. Xander looks devastated when Sarah reminds him he is now a part of her Horton family.

Sarah assumes Xander feels badly because of his checkered past and decides to tell him some less than angelic stories about the Horton family. She goes into Mickey and Bill’s rivalry over Laura and then dips into Julie and her mother, Addie, both falling in love with Doug who was an ex-con (c’mon, history!). Just then, Maggie arrives to add to the story by talking about how the Hortons accepted Victor because Maggie loves him. She unintentionally pours salt in Xander’s wound saying he has the added bonus of having saved Bonnie from the evil kidnapper. She goes on to say that Bonnie will be seeing a therapist but is hanging in for now. With that, Maggie and Sarah declare it time to head to the Horton festivities.

Nosy Little Brat: Gwen is setting the table for the annual Horton Christmas festivities whilst catching up with Matty. Just as she reveals she didn’t have to assist Xander, Thomas appears having overheard that portion of the conversation. She hangs up with Xander and tries to distract him from what he heard. He wants to know what Gwen did for Xander. She tells him it’s not polite to eavesdrop. Smart-mouthed Thomas says he didn’t eavesdrop. She just talks loudly. Gwen asks if Thomas can keep a secret and he agrees. She says she helped Xander pick out Sarah’s Christmas present. They pinky swear over their secret when Jack arrives wondering what’s up. Gwen quickly explains and Jack whisks Thomas away to see Eli and the twins. Gwen holds her smile and then declares Thomas a “nosy little brat.”

Familiar Faces: Julie is preparing for the festivities while Doug is catching up with Hope. Julie grabs the phone and learns Hope is staying back to continue teaching skating lessons to her students (or maybe she is looking for Bo…). Julie is so disappointed that none of their children and grandchildren will be in Salem for the holidays. Just then, Eli and the twins arrive! Doug knew they were coming but was keeping Eli’s secret.

Jack arrives downstairs with Charlotte and they all greet Eli and the twins. Jack thanks Julie for hiring Lucy - a Salem high school student who lives down the street - to help him with the kids. After Jack and Charlotte exit, Eli talks about how much he misses Lani and wants her back home. She’ll be eligible for parole in a year. That being said, what folks are going through with Abigail is worse (dead > imprisoned).

Julie’s day gets even better when Chad arrives with Jennifer Rose on his arm. Thomas and Jack enter and they both embrace JRo. We get yet another mention of Lucy helping out, her age, and that she lives down the street (how quickly will we know more about young Lucy?). Jack quickly gets an unspoken hint that Chad and JRo hit the cemetery before their arrival. Next up, Sarah, Xander and Maggie arrive and they all joyous greet one another. Eli even graciously welcomes Xander to the family reminding him that saving the twins from Vivian Alamain left them forever indebted.

Christmas Snark: Julie heads to the dining room where she finds Gwen preparing pudding. Julie looks put off and Gwen explains it’s a UK tradition and surely her iron stomach can handle something besides pedestrian donuts. Julie explains how the donut recipe was Alice Horton’s and she should show it and her memory some respect. Gwen spouts back that Julie should show her some respect as Jennifer Rose would be spending the holidays in Statesville were it not for her generosity. Julie, who clearly had no idea, wants an explanation. Gwen fills her in on the accident and how she agreed to keep quiet. Julie immediately wants to know what Gwen’s angle is. Gwen explains she loves Jack and isn’t saying anything out of respect for him. Julie relents saying she can serve her bloody pudding, but there will never be room enough on the Horton tree for an ornament with her name on it (I suspect that is not true…).

Secrets Revealed: Sarah heads upstairs to grab some extra clothing since it’s December in the midwest. Thomas proves very quickly he cannot actually keep a secret and spills about overhearing Gwen talking about helping Xander pick out a gift for her. Thomas goes one step further saying he heard Gwen tell someone that Xander owed her one.

Horton Traditions: Gwen arrives in the Horton living room. Folks are clearly unnerved when she and Jennifer Rose are down right cordial to one another. Gwen quickly begs off to tell Xander about the encounter with Thomas when Sarah returns. Julie announces it’s time to trim the Horton Christmas tree. JRo starts a group chant to push Doug to sing. He immediately starts into “O Come All Ye Faithful.” As the singing continues, we see the family begin to place their ornaments on the tree and see ornaments of folks who are unable to be in attendance. Sarah grabs her ornament and she and Xander place the one for Mackenzie before placing his. They awkwardly exchange looks with Gwen who is the only one in the room without tree jewelry. As is tradition, we pan over to Tom and Alice’s ornaments to conclude.

Endings

Doug and Julie declare that the evening’s festivities were amazing. Doug thinks she managed to lift everyone’s spirits. Julie declares her love for Doug and he shadily and lovingly declares his love for Julie Olson Banning Anderson Williams! They decide to put themselves to bed as tomorrow is another celebratory day.

Jack is texting Maggie to make sure she got home when JRo arrives downstairs having tucked all the kids in. He starts to awkwardly make a move when JJ calls from Johannesburg (have mercy, the white folks of Salem are forever spending their time away in Africa).

Gwen fingers Xander’s ornament and is thankful he’s going to have a Merry Christmas.

A shirtless Xander awaits Sarah in bed. He gives her a present which she reluctantly opens revealing sexy lingerie. Is this the present Gwen helped him pick out for her?

Chad looks at the tree and speaks to Abigail. Just then, he hears her voice as Abigail appears to him. Do you think a little thing like death is going to come between a love like theirs? She will always be with her family. She wishes him a Merry Christmas and disappears.

