On today’s General Hospital recap: It's Christmas morning in Port Charles.....

Jordan and Laura complain about the weather and dealing with the storm which has blocked many roads. They're doing their best to get the roads plowed and open.

At the Quartermaines, Austin is grateful for their hospitality. Cody shows up saying the road is completely impassable because of the storm. Olivia offers to have him stay with them. TJ and Molly happen by, not able to pass on Harborview Road either. Olivia worries about not being able to feed all the guests and strays.

A random pregnant woman, stranded from the storm, shows up at Olivia's door. The pregnant woman goes into labor. It’s a good thing Dr TJ and Dr Austin are hanging around. Austin checks her out and tells Cody that the baby is breech and they need an obstetrician.

Britt, LIesl, Nina and Maxie spend time together before Britt heads out. Liesl promises Britt that this won't be her last Christmas. Liesl tells her to live everyday to the fullest.

Nina checks in with Maxie regarding her break up. Maxie says she and Austin were not meant to be and that she's heading to Portland to visit with Georgie. Maxie gets a text that her flight was cancelled which means she won't see Georgie on Christmas. Nina pulls some strings and says a hangar in Toronto is open.

In Portland, Spinelli and Georgie spend some time with Ellie, who's grateful to have a visit from Georgie. Spinelli thanks her for allowing Maxie to join them. Maxie calls to let them know that her flight was cancelled and she'll be there tomorrow. Georgie gets bratty, declaring that tomorrow isn't good enough.

Ellie sees the way Spinelli talks about Maxie and thinks he's fallen for her again. He doesn't think they have a chance together. Later, Ellie gets a call from Griffin (I actually gasped when his name came up on her phone. Did we know they were dating??!! Because I want to see them on my screen more than half the couples).

Maxie calls Brook Lynn to see if a Quartermaine plane flies out of that hangar. Brook Lynn tells Austin that Maxie needs to get across the border but the roads are backed up. Austin calls in a favor from his 'cuz' Mason to get him a boat to get Maxie to the border. (the writers understand that Toronto is not on the border right? Maxie will still need to drive to Toronto (a 2 hour drive in good weather, right?).

Maxie's plane from Toronto lands in Edmonton, grounded because of the storm. The agent tells her that she's not going anywhere tonight. Spinelli and Georgie, on their way to Port Charles, end up in the same airport. (What?!)

Sonny finds Sasha at the garage working on Brando's bike before the garage is sold. Sonny offers to help her finish fixing it up. Britt shows up saying her car spun out down the road. Britt mutters a comment about leaving Port Charles then explains that she interviewed for a job in Boston.

Austin calls Britt to ask for help in delivering the baby since paramedics can't get through. Sasha and Sonny finish fixing the motorcycle so Britt and Sasha head to the mansion to deliver the baby. Britt delivers a bouncing baby girl and the baby is named after her.

Jordan and the paramedics show up, and she tells them that the roads are clearing. TJ thinks they should leave. Ned offers to have them all stay and celebrate together.

Sonny shows up at Nina's and the two share a kiss.

At the Webbers, Cameron worries about Liz, who swears she's fine. Scotty comes by and wonders who Liz is moping over. He says he and Laura are worried about her and asks about her parents. Liz says this time it feels like their absence is final. Scotty calls Jeff a fool and promises Liz that she'll always be a Baldwin.

When Laura gets there she tells Liz that she's there for her. Liz watches as Scotty and Laura joke around together. She says she spent all this time worrying about the parents who weren't there for her when she should have been focusing on those that were. The three share a hug and Cameron's happy to see it. Liesl joins them.

**Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, Happy Festivus to everyone**

