On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Noah is hosting a family gathering at the glitter basement. Nicholas wants everyone to enjoy the evening for what it is. Sharon is grateful as she was feeling lonely. They all toast Rey and Sharon notes that Faith is galavanting around Europe. Nicholas and Sharon reminisce about how difficult Noah was to get to sleep as compared to Christian who just wanted to know where Santa was and what he should feed the reindeer. Nicholas says there is nothing like seeing Christmas through the eyes of a child - leading Mariah and Tessa to hold hands.

They continue guzzling champagne as Noah says they should slow down and save some for New Year’s Eve (party pooper). Sharon needs to head home to prepare for her work with the shelters tomorrow. Mariah and Tessa have agreed to be there at the break of dawn - which is news to Tessa. Noah is also going to volunteer his time. They agree to all meet at Sharon’s house around midday. Sharon offers Mariah and Tessa a ride home, but Tessa has other plans. She’s gotten them a suite as it’s their first Christmas as a married couple. With that, they exit.

Tessa and Mariah are now in their suite all snug in their comfy robes and sipping more champagne. Mariah declares they are now officially a couple that exchanges one gift on Christmas Eve. With that, Mariah pulls out a gift for Tessa - an inscribed ornament for their tree. They decide to buy a new one each year. They decide to make sure their child will be able to experience everything Noah, Christian, and Faith have experienced and are experiencing. For now, they will enjoy each other and their fuzzy robes.

The next morning, the two awaken all snug in their bed and wish each other a Merry Christmas. Mariah has a bit of a hangover and is stunned how Tessa looks so bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Mariah checks the time noting they are running behind. Tessa checks the window seeing that they’re having a white Christmas.

The joyous twosome arrive at Crimson Lights and Noah snarkily says it’s good of them to join the festivities. Mariah admits they overslept but wants a warm beverage - maybe a triple espresso. Sharon says they have tons of food and presents to deliver. Noah put most everything in the van while the twosome was lallygagging. Noah is suddenly back for his second delivery and Sharon asks him to please be careful as the roads are bad. He says he will meet them back at the house (isn’t that sort of what Rey said before his ill-fated ride home?).

Just then, a young woman arrives asking for help. She had an accident and is a wee freaked out. She asks to sit down so she can compose herself. As she sits, they suddenly notice she is ELEVENTY months pregnant. Mariah grabs her some water (thank God, the water’s here.) and Tessa notes she is having trouble with a tow service since the roads are bad. Sharon asks they give her some space to breathe. Sharon goes to get her something to eat. Mariah and Tessa sit and ask about where she was going. Doesn’t she have a family? She says she was actually driving away from her family. She just needed to go for a ride. Tessa tells her they are all very glad to have her company. They all introduce themselves and the young woman recognizes Tessa. She’s a big fan of her music and story. She wants to be able to show the world what she can do, but being pregnant at 22 wasn’t a part of what she expected to do. The baby’s father isn’t in the picture and she is supposed to finish college in the spring. We get REALLY HEAVY HANDED as she says she doesn’t know if she can be the mother this baby needs especially with all the folks who would love to be parents.

Tessa and Mariah try not to pounce on her saying that what ever she decides is completely up to her. With that, she heads to the bathroom to relieve her compromised bladder. Mariah thinks her showing up is a Christmas miracle. Just then, the young woman reappears saying her water just broke.

Mariah calls the paramedics explaining the young woman is in labor. As Sharon tries to instruct her on how to breathe, Mariah says the EMTs are having a hard time getting through because of the weather. Sharon tries to calm her saying that a first baby can take a little longer. She gets her up so she can walk around. Mariah is disturbed and Tessa knows she’s thinking about the horrible situation around her labor with Dominic. Tessa reminds her they need to focus on this young woman and help her through this rough situation.

Mariah promises the young woman they will all help her through this situation. She asks about the baby, and Mariah explains she was a surrogate for a friend (or a horrible, selfish woman - either way). Mariah explains she would like to start a family of her own and the young woman immediately asks when. Just then, a contraction hits and Sharon says they are coming faster. She thinks the baby may be coming soon. Sharon calls Elena asking if she is available to help with the impending birth.

Sonia is screaming like a woman trying to pass a bowling ball through a VERY NARROW PASSAGE when they all try to calm her down. Mariah tells her to breathe and Sonia tells her to not say things like that as she is, in fact, BREATHING! Just then, Elena arrives and says they are clearly going to be delivering a Christmas baby - but don’t push yet. The musical interlude begins and we can very clearly see that Sonia is pushing like there’s no tomorrow. At it’s conclusion, we hear a baby cry and are told it’s a little girl. Just then, the sirens begin to sound and the EMTs arrive. They are taking her and the baby to Memorial.

Sonia thanks Sharon and then she walks away to answer a call from Noah. She looks at Mariah and Tessa and says her ending up there was no accident. The universe brought them together for a reason. Mariah and Tessa agree, but not too excitedly. She tells them they are going to be great mothers and hopes she will too… this baby is now a part of her story. Side Note: Camryn Grimes and Cait Fairbanks are doing an amazing job of being happy for this young woman, a wee disappointed, and overwhelmed with emotion about their potential future.

When next we see our dynamic duo, Tessa is waking up in the suite and Mariah is sitting at the bedside. They both had the most intense dreams. They embrace seeming to understand the similar journey their subconscious minds took them on. They both felt like the situation actually happened and are exhausted. Mariah thinks it might be an omen that they won’t get what they want. Tessa understands but thinks they shouldn’t ascribe too much to an emotional dream that was wrapped up in their prior experiences and their concerns about the future. If they want to think about it as a sign, they should focus on the positives. They met a birth mother they had a connection with and worked together to bring a new life into the world. Tessa thinks it affirms they’re going to be kick ass moms. They snuggle together and declare their love for one another (for the love of all that’s holy, USE THESE WOMEN MORE - they are GOLD!).

Noah is actually at Crimson Lights loading the van for deliveries when the dynamic duo appear. He ribs Mariah as he did in the dream and they think a strong cup of coffee will fix all that ails them. Sharon asks if everything ok and Mariah is evasive. Just then, Tessa gets a text from the young woman they met with about adoption. She sent a sonogram picture and they show Sharon and Noah. The text included the message, “we can’t wait to meet you.”

