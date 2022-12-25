DC

On episode 1069 of the Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr is joined by Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver to look back at the Best and Worst of 2022, Part 1.

All your favorite classic Daytime Confidential year-end podcast categories are back!

Most Improved Character

Best Male Character

Best Female Character

Biggest Waste of Talent (Male or Female)

Most in need of a Makeover

Most in Need of a Story

Character Most in Need of a Recast

Dreams Really Do Come True

Be careful what you wish for

Best Couple or Triangle

Worst Couple or Triangle

Best storyline

Worst Storyline.

