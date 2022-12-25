Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode 1069: Best and Worst of 2022, Part 1
On episode 1069 of the Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr is joined by Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver to look back at the Best and Worst of 2022, Part 1.
All your favorite classic Daytime Confidential year-end podcast categories are back!
Most Improved Character
Best Male Character
Best Female Character
Biggest Waste of Talent (Male or Female)
Most in need of a Makeover
Most in Need of a Story
Character Most in Need of a Recast
Dreams Really Do Come True
Be careful what you wish for
Best Couple or Triangle
Worst Couple or Triangle
Best storyline
Worst Storyline.
All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!
