Kirsten Storms

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Austin meets with Britt and Terry to discuss a state of the art cancer diagnostic tool which Terry finds too expensive. Britt is distracted so Terry demands to know what's going on. Britt says she's upset about delivering the breech baby under those circumstances and how it was a miracle. Britt says she can't take life for granted anymore and decides they should get the new equipment no matter the cost. After Britt leaves, Terry questions Austin about Britt's strange behavior.

Brad joins Maxie to help organize Britt's New Year's birthday celebration. Britt gets there as the two argue about the details. Britt says she asked them both to plan it and they have to work together for her sake. Brad doesn't understand why Britt wants him to be friends with Maxie. Britt says she wants them to get along in case she's not around and the two get suspicious about her cryptic words. Brad and Maxie agree to work together.

Austin confronts Britt about the party, and he believes it's her way of saying goodbye without actually saying it to everyone.

Heather's at the hospital for a court appointed evaluation to help determine if she's efficiently rehabbed in order to return to D’Archam. She claims her neck still hurts so Portia does an exam. Heather recognizes Portia being Trina's mother and natters on about the trial while trying to get information on Esme.

Dante pops in and Heather claims she can help him find the killer. Dante calls Robet to let him know that Heather's making claims and wants something in exchange.

At his memorial, Laura reassures Trina that she'll make sure whoever killed Rory will pay. Spencer says they need to find Esme but both Laura and Curtis tell him to leave it to the PCPD. Spencer tells trina that they need to start their plan to catch Esme.

Sam and Curtis are suspicious of Trina and Spencer being close and Curtis demands to know what's going on with them. Curtis reminds Trina about how Spencer has treated her but she reminds Curtis that he promised not to overstep her boundaries. Curtis heads to the hospital to complain to Portia about Spencer.

Marshall complains to Sam about Spencer, but she defends her cousin. Marshall warns Trina about staying away from Spencer.

Laura is suspicious of Spencer and wants to know what's going on with him and Trina. Spencer deflects and promises he's just working on trying to be the better man she wants. He swears he'll never hurt Trina again.

Mac finds Cody at the hospital nursery looking at baby Britta Noelle. Mac praises him for helping paramedics get to the hospital . Cody downplays his part in it. Later, Cody wants to talk to Britt.

Robert heads to the hospital to talk to Heather. Portia tells him that Heather is ready to go back to D’Archam. Heather tells Robert she wants to be moved to Spring Ridge as Mac arrives. She tells them that she can get Ryan to talk about Esme. She plays hard on their emotions about Rory's death to convince them.

Robert says Ryan cares for Esme and won't give her up. Heather says she can take Esme's place in Ryan's world like a buddy and she'll pass the information to them.

Mac doesn't think they can trust Heather, and while Robert agrees, he does think she can help them get the information they need on Esme. While left alone, Heather spots an Invader article about the hook killer.

