Forrester Creations - Main Office: Taylor arrives at Forrester Creations and Brooke tells her that Thomas was voted out of the company. She’s very distressed to learn that the vote was unanimous. Brooke explains they did what was best for the company. Taylor understands and is seeing things in a different light these days. She’s sorry for everything Thomas put them through.

Taylor thinks seeing Ridge go back and forth between them made Thomas so angry as a child. She still can’t believe they wasted so much time thinking Ridge was the key to their happiness. Taylor shifts the conversation to the only other person who could threaten their happiness - Sheila Carter.

They review Sheila’s attempted escape and how she’s escaped the police chasing her. Brooke wonders if Sheila will go after Finn and Steffy. Taylor thinks Sheila will go after Hayes.

Forrester Creations - Katie’s Office: A very wet Carter and Katie arrive back at Forrester Creations and decide to get out of their dripping clothes. Carter undresses down to his underwear (have mercy) and Katie thanks mother nature for providing her with this opportunity.

Beach House: Finn searches Sheila for weapons while Steffy freaks out when she discovers the power is out. Sheila says the police aren’t on her tail and she just wants to talk to them. Finn shouts that Sheila isn’t family and she’s going to prison for the rest of her life. Sheila explains she tried to leave town and had fooled everyone except Finn. She would do anything for family - except turn herself in.

They review how Sheila shot both of them. Sheila refuses to engage and says she wants them to hear her out even if it’s just one last time. Finn declares that Sheila will not get away this time. Sheila explains she could have gotten away, but leaving her son was not an option. Steffy says everyone hates her and no one wants here there. Sheila apologizes for shooting them saying that Steffy just kept coming at her threatening to keep her away from her family. She thinks everything could be different if they would just give her another chance. Steffy and Finn are unmoved saying she’s going to pay for her crimes. There’s nothing she can say or do to make them let her go (as if that’s their decision…).

Sheila says everyone always underestimates her. Lauren Fenmore underestimated her in Genoa City but she got away and started anew in Los Angeles. Jack tried to keep her from her son but she found her way back to him. Sheila always finds a way out. Finn and Steffy think she is truly disturbed. Finn sends Steffy to get some rope (because everyone has random rope laying around). Finn ties her up and suddenly the door pops open again to reveal Bill Spencer!

