On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Comeuppance: Eric and Ridge have gathered Carter, Brooke, and Hope at Forrester Creations. Just then, Thomas arrives wondering why they’re all there. Ridge says he’s created a problem that they are all there to fix. Thomas immediately goes into an explanation of how much he screwed up by calling CPS on himself. He takes the opportunity to dig at Brooke by saying she threatened to make the call herself and he reacted out of anger. He also wanted his parents to be together which meant removing Brooke from the equation. He’s very sorry for his irrational actions.

They are now all seated at a conference table that has suddenly appeared. Thomas says he thought his manipulative days were behind him. Ridge and Hope agree adding it’s why his most recent actions were so hurtful. He asks for another chance based on the progress he had been making prior to this latest setback. Thomas believes he is still an integral part of the Forrester design team. Eric stops Thomas saying he’s presuming a lot that he still has a place at the family company. He’s incredibly disappointed in his grandson saying the person he should be begging forgiveness from is Brooke.

Brooke reminds Thomas of their most recent encounter. He showed no remorse when she confronted him about the CPS call and vowed to do whatever it took to keep her out of Ridge’s life. She has tried to support him for Ridge’s sake but to no avail. Thomas apologizes again, but Brooke wonders how long they are supposed to continue believing his incessant apologies. There are no more excuses to be made.

Carter speaks up saying he’s always tried to support Thomas both as COO of the company and Ridge’s best friend. He thought Thomas had it together this time, but he’s, once again, devastated his family. He wants to know if there is anything else they should know that he’s done that could blow back on the Hope For The Future and/or Forrester Creations. Thomas says he would never intentionally do anything to cause either harm (really?). He turns to Hope asking that she believe his seemingly empty words.

Hope tells Thomas she did believe he was supporting her and in his dedication to Hope For The Future. She was beginning to believe they could work together, co-parent, and maybe be friends. She should have listened to everyone’s warnings. He never even thought of how traumatizing his actions would be to Douglas. He continues to explain when she stops him saying she can never trust him again. Zende is an excellent designer and the her line will be just fine without him.

Thomas turns to Eric thanking him for opening his home to him and Douglas and apologizes for disappointing him. He turns to Brooke and says he never wanted to hurt her (for the love…). He tells Hope he never wanted to see the look of disappointment in her eyes. Thomas tells Ridge what he did “wasn’t ok” but he can move forward if he can have another chance. Ridge says he blames himself for not being around when he was a kid, but can’t deny that he was played by his son. He gets up and begins to growl saying that he thinks “this is who Thomas is” and he must make a decision for the company and the family. He declares that everyone, including Steffy, agrees that Thomas’ days at Forrester Creations are over. Everyone leaves the room leaving Thomas alone to contemplate the consequences of his actions.

Romance Interrupted: Steffy and Finn have the house to themselves on this dark and stormy night. They discuss what is clearly planned as an evening of romance. Finn says plans can be flexible if she wants to join her family at Forrester Creations. Steffy turns down that offer saying she doesn’t want to think about her brother and his future at the company. Steffy is convinced if Thomas had left things alone their parents would be married. She’s convinced he’s still the manipulative person he’s always been (always?). Finn is proud of her for standing up for the truth at the wedding.

Steffy says Taylor is ok considering the recent events. She and Brooke seem very empowered. It feels like closure is happening in so many ways… with the notable exception of Sheila. Finn creates a fire hazard by lighting eleventy candles and they get down to business.

Momma’s Home: Sheila has apparently lost the cop who was tailing her and glares into the rear view mirror as she takes off to places unknown. As she continues to drive, Sheila laughs declaring “she’s almost there.”

Sheila is standing outside in the rain and pulls the singular lever that appears to control the power (is that a thing?). As Steffy and Finn get really busy, they are interrupted when the door is thrown open and a dripping wet Sheila appears in the doorway.

