John Aniston

Holiday Romance: Stephanie is feeling a little lonely for the holidays. Just then, a knock on the door reveals Alex with a Christmas tree. They begin decorating the tree and they discuss how she’s looking forward to Christmas dinner with his family. Alex alludes to the current chaos going on at the Kiriakis household.

Stephanie gives Alex a little history about their chaotic families. Specifically, how EJ had her kidnapped and held in a morgue drawer back in the day when she was dating Philip. Alex notes EJ was responsible for Tripp’s kidnapping, as well (you can tell he’s making a mental note to save for later).

Alex returns to the current chaos telling Stephanie how Sonny invited Leo to stay with them for the holidays. He thinks Victor is going to lose it when he finds out. They are now finished with the tree when she spies a gift - it’s from Alex. She opens it to reveal a video game system. Alex remembered how she talked about playing games with her brothers. Stephanie thinks it’s the most thoughtful gift she’s ever received. They do a little gaming and Stephanie beats his ass. She thinks they should try another game (where presumably she could also beat his ass…). After declaring him a “champion kisser”, she wants to move their games into the bedroom.

“It’s Time For Him to Scamper Back to Whoville.”: Victor is reading when a very chipper Leo enters in his pajamas. Victor wonders what the hell he’s doing there (I will miss Victor SO much). Leo quickly informs him he is now living in the mansion via an invite from Sonny. Victor calls for Henderson to escort “this deranged, woodland, critter” out of his house. Sonny then enters confirming Leo’s story. He apologizes for not telling Victor, but he was asleep when they arrived home the previous evening. Victor continues to call Leo names and wonders why Leo’s lack of a home is his problem - “it’s time for him to scamper back to whoville.” Victor threatens to call the police if Sonny doesn’t eject his unwelcome house guest.

Victor recounts all the ways Leo victimized Sonny (conveniently leaving out how Sonny and Will left him for dead). Leo tries to explain he has tried to make amends for his actions. Sonny follows up reminding him how many people have forgiven Victor over the years for all of his sins. Leo looks at Sonny as if it’s the first time anyone has ever defended him. He’s almost in tears when Sonny says they are now friends. Victor declares Sonny’s words “the stupidest thing he’s ever heard.” If he doesn’t kick him out, Victor will fire him. Sonny is furious that Victor continues to hold his job over his head. He pulls out his phone telling Victor to call Alex and offer him the job (A fiery Sonny is a better Sonny.)

Victor is seemingly impressed with Sonny’s hard stance and backs down. Sonny begins to argue again when Leo tells him to back down. Victor agrees saying he made his decision because he has a “heart of gold.” Leo can stay as long as Victor doesn’t have to see him. Leo thanks Victor declaring his intention to never hurt Sonny again. Victor wonders how anyone can take Leo seriously when he’s sitting there in “baby jam-jams.” He then wonders what Will thinks about his new house guest. Sonny says Will doesn’t get to say anything as he chose to stay in California for the holidays.

They begin to eat breakfast as Leo tells Sonny how impressed he was with how he stood up to his uncle - “It was a real Julia Sugarbaker moment… but hotter.” With that, Leo pulls out a gift to thank him. It’s a t-shirt reading, “Gay As Christmas Morning.”

Clown Realness: Sarah is at the nurse’s station when Bonnie arrives. She’s just had a visit with Marlena for therapy. Just as she’s talking about how positive she’s feeling, an actual clown enters the room. Bonnie goes up to the clown declaring he’s a hallucination. Before she can deck him, Sarah stops her saying he’s real and is there to cheer up the pediatric patients.

Bonnie is mortified by her behavior and just wants the kidnapping clown caught. She tells Sarah she’s further mortified she accused Xander of the crime. Sarah wonders why she thought it was Xander. Bonnie recounts seeing Xander in the park and how she heard him say, “I will not let this situation destroy my life” - the exact same words the kidnapper said. Further, the kidnapper sent the text to Justin and Maggie about her visiting Mimi. Finally, Xander is ripped as was the kidnapper. As Bonnie continues, Sarah is clearly putting all the puzzle pieces together.

Holiday Policing: Rafe and Jada are working the kidnapping clown case to avoid holiday celebrations. Rafe discovers a piece of fabric found at the scene that doesn’t match what either Xander or Bonnie were wearing. Jada wonders if the fabric is from the clown mask. They find another piece of evidence and decide to go to lunch to get out of the office and continue their discussion. They’ll be meeting Gabi, Li, and Arianna Grace. Jada wants to stop somewhere first and asks Rafe to join her.

Rednax Mess: Gwen and Xander have an awkward exchange about the lingerie he bought for Xander and the cover up story they need to craft because of that “little snitch” Thomas. Justin arrives as Gwen is about to leave. He hands Xander papers he’s drawn up to sue Rednax. Before Xander can completely dig his grave, Gwen steps in to assist saying Maeve Wilson was Xander’s boss - she was going to interview her for another story. They’ll meet up later so Justin can get her contact information. In the meantime, Xander and Justin agree to go to the hospital together to check in on Sarah and Bonnie.

Justin goes to wait in the car and Xander wonders if Gwen’s going to get Leo to do drag or call Jackie Cox. Gwen explains she knows a Maeve Wilson from school and will put her in contact with Justin after explaining the situation.

XanderClaus: festivities were some of her father’s favorites (a Marcus mention!). They watch on as Sarah reads the Christmas story. Xander and Sarah are dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus as Bonnie and Justin exit. Rafe and Jada arrive as she explains to him these holiday festivities were some of her father’s favorites (a Marcus mention!). They watch on as Sarah reads the Christmas story.

Endings

Jada sees Xander in the Santa suit and wonders why someone as ripped as he is would cover himself with all that padding… leading Rafe to determine the kidnapper was also wearing padding underneath his clothes.

Justin and Bonnie are sitting in Alice Horton’s living room when Gwen comes in with the information about Xander’s fake boss at Rednax. Bonnie says it’s very interesting that Rednax is Xander spelled backwards.

Leo asks Sonny to try on his new t-shirt to see if it fits. He takes off his shirt causing Leo to swoon a bit - tickling Sonny. Just then, Will arrives, stops short of his Merry Christmas, and wonders what the hell is going on.

Today’s episode concludes with a tribute to John Aniston as Victor Kiriakis. If you haven’t watched it, I urge you to take a look. John Aniston and Victor Kiriakis will be missed.

