On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Chez Price: Abe and Paulina are exchanging gift and basking in their holiday happiness when the conversation quickly shifts to Sloan Peterson. Paulina is nervous about her threats and thinks this horrible situation is not yet done. A knock on the door freaks out Paulina. It’s the police, but not really - it’s Eli and the twins!

Paulina spoils the twins, and Abe wishes Lani were there. Eli reports Lani is holding tough but knows she’s missing everyone. Chanel calls saying she and Allie are with Marlena. They’ll be over soon to see the twins. Eli is thankful that Chanel and Paulina are out of lockup and that the whole nightmare is over. Abe explains that Sloan Peterson continues to be a thorn in their side.

Candy Cane Games: Stephanie and Alex are making out and undressing. Alex makes the quick stop to ask for consent, and she’s unequivocally ready. They discover they’re not really ready as they have no protection and Alex exits to procure something in a Christmas theme.

Stephanie thinks the knock at the door is Alex returning for protected holiday sex. Alas, it’s Chad who quickly understands he should have called first. He’s delivering a gift from Thomas and Charlotte. He goes to leave when Stephanie asks how Chad and the kids are holding up in their first holiday without Abigail. He’s clearly in pain and Stephanie embraces him as Alex returns talking loudly about condom choices.

Stephanie explains the situation to Alex who thinks they should ask Chad to stay. When he returns from the bathroom, Alex asks if he’ll stay to help him beat Stephanie at a race car game. Chad smiles and agree to stay (a nice little growth moment for Alex).

“Scroogey McGrinch Pants”: Will is freaked out to see a shirtless Sonny with Leo in his baby jam-jams. He made arrangements in L.A. to write from Salem so he and Sonny could be together. Sonny quickly throws on the gifted t-shirt, and they both hush up a very chatty Leo. He asks Leo to give them some time alone who agrees and urges Sonny to try and cheer up “Scroogey McGrinch Pants.”

Sonny explains that Leo had no place to go for Christmas and invited him to spend the holiday at the mansion. Will doesn’t get why Sonny is being so nice with all of the trauma Leo has inflicted. Further, he’s furious that he flew threw a blizzard to surprise Sonny (how was Sonny supposed to know that) only to arrive home and fight with him about Leo. Sonny counters that they’re fighting because Will is unwilling to even consider his side of things. He explains how he’s gotten to know Leo and maybe understands him just a wee bit. Sonny thinks Leo is trying to be a better person.

Will loves that Sonny wants to believe the best in people, but he’s too easily fooled. Sonny counters that Will always sees the worst in people as he immediately made the assumption that Sonny was cheating. Will counters that Sonny thought the same thing when he found him with Leo in Phoenix (See OG Beyond Salem). Sonny loses his s*** and says he had every reason to think Will was being ho-ish since he was previously a cheating cheater who cheated (See New Year’s Eve tryst with Paul).

The Jig is up: Bonnie is really good at word games and notices that Rednax is Xander spelled backwards. Justin immediately understands that Xander made the company up and turns to Gwen for an explanation. She tries to explain, but eventually admits Xander lied about the job. She created the website and supporting documents to help Xander who was ashamed because he didn’t have a job. Bonnie clearly isn’t buying what she’s selling.

Bonnie and Justin are enjoying a pre-holiday dinner cocktail. Justin is preoccupied because he doesn’t believe Gwen’s story about Rednax. Bonnie agrees and thinks there’s more to learn about “Bridget Jones’” story. She thinks Gwen and Xander are having an affair.



Naughty List: Sarah and XanderClaus are debriefing their time with the kids. He digs into his sack and retrieves a gift for Sarah - tickets to Greece. He’s trying to make up for the Gwen-tainted lingerie. Sarah can’t get excited as she’s still freaked out about Bonnie’s accusations. Xander thought Sarah was passed not trusting him. Sarah apologizes saying Bonnie got in her head with all her talk of clowns and her encounter with Xander in the park.

Gwen calls Xander to inform him about her encounter with Justin and Bonnie. They decide to meet at the park in ten minutes. After Xander exits, Sarah comes around the corner having apparently overheard his conversations.

Gwen and Xander meet in the park where she informs him about the Rednax story going down in flames. Xander is worried Justin will say something to Sarah - who is still wavering. What would she do if she found out he was XanderClown? Just then, Sarah walks up saying she already knows everything. She’s furious that Xander kidnapped Bonnie and Susan and is conspiring with Gwen. She insists Xander tell her the truth.

Endings

Eli insists on confronting Sloan, but Abe and Paulina convince him to back down. Instead, they decide to throw the twins a birthday party (the twins are ADORABLE!).

Bonnie thinks when a man lies it’s about his paycheck or love life - she thinks it’s both. Justin can’t believe Xander would betray Sarah like that. He’s worried what’s going on is much worse than an affair.

Chad and Alex are enjoying a little competitive gaming as Stephanie stands by smiling.

Will can’t believe Sonny is throwing Paul in his face (I miss Paul). Sonny apologizes but still can’t believe Will jumped to a cheating conclusion. Will also apologizes saying that he trusts him. Leo peaks in the doorway as Sonny and Will are making up. Just as they’re getting precious with one another, Will says Leo has to go. As Sonny begins to protest, Leo enters saying it’s ok and he’ll head to the soup kitchen. He thanks Sonny for his kindness and generosity. As he’s walking out, Sonny refuses to kick Leo out. He invited him to stay and he’s not throwing him out. Will says if Leo isn’t leaving he is and promptly walks out the door.

Xander explains Ava heard he was cash poor and admits Rednax wasn’t real. She pushes about the kidnappings and he explains he was supposed to kidnap Susan and hold her until EJ paid Ava off. Bonnie arrived and Xander panicked. He never thought anyone would get hurt, much less die. Sarah very logically points out that Bonnie’s mental health and Susan’s death lay at his doorstep. She grabs the tickets to Greece out of her purse, returns them to Xander and says she never wants to see him again.

