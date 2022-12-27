The Drew Barrymore Show EP Jason Kurtz on Revised Format: "Drew Took The Notes"

The Drew Barrymore Show has experienced a renaissance with its third season. the Drew Barrymore-hosted talk show's ratings rocketed after a format change; each one-hour episode was split into two half-hours that could be aired consecutively or across different time periods. The actress and chatfest EP/showrunner Jason Kurtz reflected on the change in a People magazine profile about Barrymore.

Drew first launched in September 2020, and COVID-19 lockdowns didn't help it find an audience. Barrymore recalled filming without an audience, saying:

I was talking in a room by myself. I was writing monologues at night alone.

Subsequently, focus groups were brought in, and their feedback was incorporated into a new Drew. Kurtz said of Barrymore, who's also an executive producer on the show:

A lot of people don't even listen to those notes. Drew took the notes.

Barrymore stated: