The Drew Barrymore Show EP Jason Kurtz on Revised Format: "Drew Took The Notes"
The Drew Barrymore Show has experienced a renaissance with its third season. the Drew Barrymore-hosted talk show's ratings rocketed after a format change; each one-hour episode was split into two half-hours that could be aired consecutively or across different time periods. The actress and chatfest EP/showrunner Jason Kurtz reflected on the change in a People magazine profile about Barrymore.
Drew first launched in September 2020, and COVID-19 lockdowns didn't help it find an audience. Barrymore recalled filming without an audience, saying:
I was talking in a room by myself. I was writing monologues at night alone.
Subsequently, focus groups were brought in, and their feedback was incorporated into a new Drew. Kurtz said of Barrymore, who's also an executive producer on the show:
A lot of people don't even listen to those notes. Drew took the notes.
Barrymore stated:
Since I was 19, I've had to listen to criticism and studio heads and executives. I've always been at the table hearing all the hard stuff. I've built an ability to be objective and listen to it. There's just an amount that you're allowed to boohoo and take personally.