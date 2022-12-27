Amanda Setton

On today’s General Hospital recap: Cody admits he was playing Britt when they first met, and was interested when he heard she was Faison's daughter. Britt asks about Society Setups, and Cody admits he blackmailed Spinelli into matching them. Cody wants a second chance saying he started to enjoy her the more he knew her. He said he ended up wanting both her and the necklace, but ended up with neither. Britt says Cody used her and appreciates that he's apologizing, but it's not enough. Cody wants to know what's keeping them apart. Britt says they aren't meant to be.

Drew tells Carly that his reporter friend found an old photo of the commune leader and current records of all the members . Drew will use that to try and find him but when he steps away for a phone call, Carly finds the current photo and information and hides it in her purse. Drew doesn't understand how Willow's birth parents wouldn't be looking for their baby if Harmony kidnapped her. Carly says they need to take a break and enjoy some time together.

Willow is having a bad day and Wylie has a tantrum when she's not able to go sledding with him. (See, you overindulge a child and he becomes a brat). Michael puts him in time out before they head out to a doctor's appointment. At the hospital, Michael takes Willow to the nursery to see the babies and tells her that she's loved and everything will work out.

Brook Lynn tells Maxie that she's not feeling well and what happened to break her up with Chase. Maxie understands and hearing Brook Lynn's symptoms believes she's in love. Maxie pushes and Brook Lynn admits she does love Chase. Maxie takes the opportunity to encourage her to win him back.

Gladys is proud of Sasha for fixing Brando's motorcycle in time to get it to the Quartermaines. The two discuss Brando and how they miss him. Chase stops by for a minute with Sasha where she admits to him that the holidays have been a struggle, but that she knows she's surrounded by people who love her. Chase offers to be there for her if she needs it.

Chase asks about the guardianship but Sasha says Gladys has been doing a decent job and has brought them closer together. Chase tells her about Brook Lynn writing the letter and the board giving him a second chance. Sasha doesn't believe things are done between him and Brook Lynn.

Gladys runs into Selina who reminds her that she owes money from the poker games. Gladys apologizes but Selina wants to know when she'll get her money. Gladys doesn't have the cash but Selina thinks they can work something out. Gladys gives Selina her new diamond earrings to pay off part of the debt, which she accepts. Selina's willing to extend credit to Gladys to play one more game.

Sonny heads to the Metro Court for his meeting with Roman Hume, regarding shipping goods through the ports. Sonny throws his weight around and says he doesn't want any blowback on his organization or innocent civilians. Roman gives him a briefcase of money as reassurance. Sonny says he's looking forward to them working together so long as his conditions are met.

After Roman leaves, Dex mentions that he knows the guy was ex-military. Sonny mentions the company is Pikeman Security Group. Dex says he knows the company because he used to steer clear of them. Sonny says he has everything under control.

Britt meets with Selina, who has forged documents for her, birth certificate and driver's licence, to disappear.

