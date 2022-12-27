Lauralee Bell Talks Christine's Danny and Phyllis Relationships on The Young and The Restless
Old loves might just reignite on The Young and the Restless this winter. When Christine (Lauralee Bell) sees ex-husband Danny (Michael Damian) once again, sparks could fly. Bell teased what's to come in an interview with Soaps.com.
She said:
When Christine finds out that Danny is in town, she immediately starts having flashbacks to some of their times together. They’re nice because people who’ve been watching for a long time get to sort of relive it, and those who are newer viewers get a little bit of context for who these characters were and what the history was.
Even though decades have passed since Christine's rivalry with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) was at its height, that doesn't mean things will always be copacetic between the ladies. Bell mused:
You always hope that someone will come to the kinder side, but that little spark is in them, and you don’t know what will trigger Phyllis. So Christine will always be guarded around her.
And a Danny-Christine romance redux might not start off smoothly. Bell shared:
We start by catching up, but we then get into what our lives could have been like had Phyllis not entered the picture. But our lives have moved on. We’re in different places. It’s sweet and emotional and awkward.