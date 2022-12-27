Y&R's Michael Mealor Teases Kyle and Summer Trouble: "There Are Some Rocky Roads Ahead"

YouTube

The Young and the Restless' Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) isn't having the best time on the domestic front. That's thanks in large part to the trouble his returned-from-the-dead mom Diane (Susan Walters) has wrought, intentionally or otherwise. Mealor spoke to Soaps.com about Kyle's trials and tribulations and some challenges coming his way.

The latest threat to Diane's safety is Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). But don't expect Kyle to back down when she's threatened. Mealor said:

He’s going to protect his family no matter what!

In the meantime, he's fed up with his mother-in-law Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Mealor mused:

Kyle at this point is so fed up with Phyllis. He’s always going to be in his mother’s corner. He gets to fight the battles for her that he never did before. So he’s looking at Phyllis and saying, ‘Why can’t you just control yourself and just be an adult?’ He doesn’t understand it.

That tension might cause even more problems with Kyle and his wife, Summer (Allison Lanier). Mealor teased: