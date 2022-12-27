Michael Graziadei

Wash, Rinse, Repeat: Adam and Victor meet up at Society and discuss their holiday interactions. Adam is grateful that Victor wasn’t too overbearing - especially to Chelsea. Victor snarkily wonders how he could ever be viewed as overbearing. He did think Chelsea looked fragile. Victor thinks Connor should be protected from her fragility - maybe spending more time at the ranch. He unveils his ulterior motive which is actually to get Adam out to the ranch more often.

Adam doesn’t understand this “family” of which Victor speaks. He’s tired of being uses as a pawn in Victor’s games and never really being accepted. Victor doubles down saying that as a Newman he should love the competition. He not only wants him to visit the ranch more, Victor wants Adam to return to the company (for the love…). Adam would like Victor to cease trying to buy him and maybe try to show him some actual loyalty and love.

Romalotti Reunion: Phyllis, Danny, and Daniel are taking pictures while hanging out in the Glitter Basement. Danny is thrilled he had a break between gigs to come back to Genoa City for the holidays. Phyllis asks if Daniel misses Heather and Lucy inquiring if he called them on Christmas. Daniel is evasive and says he hasn’t had the chance.

Danny and Phyllis don’t understand what’s going on with Daniel, Heather, and Joy. He says he failed both as a father and a partner. His painting career stalled as Heather’s career grew and he failed to handle it “properly.” His anger grew and Heather couldn’t handle it anymore. She got the job in Europe and enrolled Joy in a boarding school. After they left, Danny was drinking and partying too much and then he bottomed out. He came across a video game he used to play with Joy and became obsessed with it which led to a turning point. It led him to develop “Finding Princess Louisa” the debut title for the Chancellor-Winters gaming division. Danny is proud of Daniel and offers to help him anyway he can. Daniel immediately says the game he’s developing will need a score and agrees to jump on board.

Daniel wonders if Phyllis has considered his offer to come work with him? She appreciates the offer but is holding out hope there’s still room for her at Marchetti. Daniel and Danny don’t really understand why she would purposely put herself in the line of Diane’s fire. She goes on to tell a very one-sided story about all of Diane’s lies and manipulations and how she is being blamed for simply uncovering them. Daniel and Danny both think she deserves better. Daniel doubles down saying he’s offering her a venue to work with a family member who actually wants her around.

What Might Have Been: Cricket is hanging out alone when she gets a social media notification from “phyllis_the_red” showing the picture she took at the Glitter Basement. Cricket is stunned to learn that Danny has returned and is annoyed that no one told her. (Flashbacks to vintage Cricket and Danny happy at the holidays, Danny admitting to Daniel’s existence, and his attempt to reunite).

Awkward Encounter: Abby is jogging in the park when she sees Chance sitting on a random bench. She informs him she received the divorce papers this morning. In reviewing Christmas Day, Abby avoids mentioning Devon but Chance uses his investigative skills to deduce she also spent time at the scene of her betrayal. Chance understands Devon will be around because of Dom and asks if he can come by the house to see the baby. Abby reluctantly informs him that Devon is babysitting.

Family Business: Lily arrives at Devon wanting to see Dom. He quickly hushes her up since the baby is asleep. Devon informs Lily about his impromptu meet up with Nate. The situation gives Lily hope that they could one day reunite as a family. Devon quickly dismisses the conversation and moves on to business.

Lily says Jill still wants to move forward with the IPO, much to Devon’s chagrin. He still thinks they would be giving up too much control of the company. Devon says Tucker agrees which really annoys Lily. He assures Lily that Tucker isn’t advising him and quickly moves back to arguing how big a mistake it will be for them to move forward with the IPO. Lily says it’s what Jill wants and it is happening.

After Lily exits, Devon gets a call from Abby to see if Chance can come see Dom. He agrees and offers to leave them alone. Abby relays Chance’s thinking that they need to get used to working with one another. Devon agrees… just not today.

Endings

Chance retrieves Dom and is about to exit when Devon arrives back. After they leave, Devon embraces Abby.

Lily walks into the Glitter Basement and immediately sees the Romalotti family enjoying their time of fellowship. Daniel tells Lily that Danny will be scoring “Finding Princess Louisa.” He looks at Phyllis asking if there is other good news to share? Lily looks WAY less enthused about the Phyllis component of Daniel’s update. With that, Phyllis exits saying she needs to make plans for the transition to Chancellor-Winters and takes Danny with her.

Phyllis thanks Danny for providing Daniel with a great foundation despite taking him away when he was a baby. Danny admits he never should have separated Phyllis and Daniel. She thanks him and they exit.

Daniel is thrilled he’ll be working with both his parents. Lily is concerned about bringing Phyllis on board, but says it’s his project and he can staff it as he pleases.

Adam is tired of playing games and wants to know one example of Victor making him a priority. Victor says he’s offered Adam a chance to reconcile with him and work for his company (does Victor hear himself when he says words?). When Adam questions why he would agree to quit his job to come back and be Victoria and Nicholas’ subordinates, Victor says Adam is his own worst enemy and is responsible for all of the obstacles in his life. He twists the knife telling Adam he has nothing and it’s his own fault (way to show that love and loyalty!).

