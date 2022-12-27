Sean Dominic

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Crimson Lights: Chance is reporting for volunteer duty at Crimson Lights. Sharon is grateful but everything is already done, however she can use some help cleaning up. Sharon says she isn’t getting together with her family until later today so she has time to hang out.

Sharon wonders why Chance is so quiet, but he is reluctant to dump his problems on her at Christmas. Sharon offers up her own struggles with feeling too much about Rey and how much she misses him. She never knew their last Christmas would be their last Christmas (They are clearly chem testing these two, what are your thoughts?).

Familial Awkwardness: Abby arrives with Dom as Nate and Elena are back from a walk in the snow. Elena asks about Chance and Abby informs them they are divorcing. Just then, Devon opens the door, ignores Nate and Elena, and escorts Abby inside.

Devon showers Dom with gifts and Abby is grateful with the joy it brought him. Abby relays they were with Chance the night before and it’s important to demonstrate the importance of family. She thinks Devon might have forgotten about that particular life lesson. Devon is hearing none of Abby’s words as Nate is a horrible person who is horrible and not worthy of his time or consideration. She then asks what Neil would think about this situation and reminds him how he and his father betrayed each other over the years (Thank you!). Would Neil be happy with their foolish behavior?

Nate and Elana are warming themselves by the fire. He wonders what happened to lead to Abby and Chance’s divorce - he has a theory. Nate reminds Elana about Amanda and Devon’s sudden breakup. Elana picks up what he’s laying down and thinks Nate might be jumping to conclusions that something happened between Devon and Abby. Nate tried to broach the topic with Devon but was brutally rebuffed - not surprising to Elana based on their current relationship status. She also reminds Nate that what Devon and Abby do is none of their business. Nate is stuck on Devon thinking he’s a horrible person and wonders if he doth protest too much.

While Devon is upstairs, Abby shoots Elena a text asking if she’s ok with the four of them having a drink. They conspire via text and agree to try and convince their stubborn men.

Abbott Mansion: The Abbott family are going on about how adorable baby Dom was that morning. As Tracy and Ashley discuss Abby’s current situation, they note that Jack is very distracted. They go on to mention the last minute trip Kyle and Summer took with Harrison. They ask Jack if he knows when they will return. He’s evasive as Tracy wonders if they’re staying away because of Diane’s absence. Tracy quickly realizes an unspoken war is going on between her brother and sister.

Tucker arrives with a Santa hat on his head and a red Santa bag filled with presents. Ashley seems secretly pleased with his arrival while Jack is simply filled with snark. Tucker says he has gifts for everyone in the family while Jack says they do not have anything for him. Tucker doesn’t care as Ashley is his personal present and wants to take her to lunch - they very quickly head out.

The Cabin: Kyle, Summer, and Harrison are at the cabin visiting with Diane. She is thrilled they are sharing the holiday. Harrison wants to build a snowman so they get him ready and he and Kyle head outside. Left alone, Diane thanks Summer for joining Kyle with Harrison at the cabin. Summer takes the opportunity to scold her saying she needs to remember they’re all a package deal. She recounts how Diane asked Kyle to lie to her about her involvement in helping to convict Jeremy Stark.

Diane believes Summer has every reason to feel the way she does, but was scared to death to tell anyone but Jack and Kyle about Stark… besides, she really can’t ignore that Phyllis is Summer’s mother. Summer admits balancing her loyalties has been difficult and she offers no excuses for her mother’s unhinged behavior. That being said, she’s her mother and she won’t abandon her. Summer goes on to warn Diane not to underestimate her again, and never put Kyle in a position again where he has to choose between them. Diane notes Summer is being honest and protective She understands why Kyle adores her and she apologizes for her behavior.

Jack calls Kyle to check in and discuss their return home. He follows up saying Stark said he would leave town after receiving the second installment of their agreed payoff. Jack isn’t so sure. Kyle says Diane is still in danger just as she comes in from the cold. Summer and Harrison return and Diane takes her grandson to his room. Kyle updates Summer saying Diane won’t be returning to Genoa City as quickly as he hoped.

Pleasure and Business: Tucker and Ashley arrive at Society to find it closed. Ashley realizes she has a key to the place and thinks Abby will be cool with it as long as they clean up. They get a little flirty whilst they cook, and we’re reminded of Ashley being a chemist (excellent!). Tucker waxes poetic about learning about food in his travels. She pushes to find out more information about his other experiences and his future plans.

Tucker and Ashley eat up and are impressed with their efforts. Tucker thinks this meal is small in comparison to what they could accomplish in business together. He quickly pitches a vague plan and thinks it would be a dream come true for her. Ashley thinks it sounds totally unappealing. Tucker thinks he knows what Ashley wants and assures her that she knows him better than anyone ever has.

Endings

Suddenly, Nate and Elena have joined Abby and Devon for an incredibly awkward cocktail. Abby and Elana keep the conversation going by talking about Dom. Devon shares a story about Dru and Olivia which Nate also knows. The story leads them to reminiscing about their mothers and treasured memories.

Tucker and Ashley return to the Abbot mansion as she tells him she isn’t willing to consider leaving Jabot. Tucker doubles down with his vague idea for their great collaboration. He leans in to kiss her and she reciprocates. He wishes her Merry Christmas and exits.

Jack is awaiting Ashley upon her re-entry. He comments that she continues to make bad decisions. Ashley wonders when Jack will ever trust her.

Diane is unwilling to sit tight and fall apart. If her being away from Genoa City is not going to accomplish anything, she thinks she needs to return to town and face him. Kyle is reluctant to agree, but Diane says she has an idea about how to handle Jeremy Stark.

