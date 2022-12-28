DAYS' Camila Banus Dishes Gabi-Li Relationship Ahead of Wedding

Steven Bergman Photography

With her wedding to Li (Remington Hoffman) nearly upon her, Days of Our Lives' Gabi (Camila Banus) should be an eager bride-to-be. But there might be some unresolved feelings for Stefan (Brandon Barash)...oh, and there's the fact that Li tried to keep Stefan from her. How much of Li's misdeeds is Gabi aware of? Banus dished to Soaps.com.

Gabi is aware that her betrothed isn't perfect. Banus shared:

Maybe you’ve been in the situation where you’ve had a couple of failed relationships and you’re feeling a bit negative, you don’t know if you’ll find love, and then a Li Shin comes in. Yeah, he’s a little kooky, maybe he’s got a few things that he’s hiding, but because you have found it so difficult to find love in the past, you’re going to look beyond that because he’s got a lot of great things.

The actress added that Gabi:

has held high hopes for love and been disappointed many times. And now she’s found this guy who’s ninety percent perfect? He’s hiding something, but she’s going to look the other way because, well, Stefan’s gone, so whatever.

But are his betrayals unforgivable? Banus mused: