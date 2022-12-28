Camila Banus

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Wedding Jitters: Gabi and Li bask in post-coital bliss when Stefan busts in spilling everything Johnny and Wendy learned in Jakarta about Dr. Rolf and the brainwashing. When Gabi slaps Li, he awakens from his nightmare. Just then, Kristen comes a-knockin. She wants to make sure he’s ready for the wedding and wishes him luck. Kristen expresses her gratitude that he’s marrying Gabi and Chloe is being occupied by Stefan. Everything is going to plan except not really as Li spills that Johnny and Wendy know everything. Kristen reminds him that he has everything to lose if the truth comes out and exits.

The Siblings Hernandez: Rafe is cooking breakfast for Gabi. As she enjoys his rich, delicious breakfast, Rafe wonders aloud if she’s actually marrying the man she loves. Gabi says Li is the man for her especially since Stefan has hated her since his recent return. She wishes he would start dating again so she could give him grief. Rafe says he’s enjoying being single, but Gabi thinks something’s happening between him and Jada. She grabs his phone and tries to call Jada to invite her to the wedding. Rafe snatches it back and exits (they’re sibling chemistry is adorable).

New York City: Stefan and Chloe are in New York having just been to the opera. They’re chatting about their upcoming trip to Miami. She thanks him for how wonderfully he has treated her and Nancy on this trip. After they kiss, he remembers he promised Nancy to pick up lox and bagels. After he leaves, Nancy emerges from the bedroom. She doesn’t want to think about them leaving but promises to visit with her new boyfriend, Mike Horton (I’m not sure how I feel about this pairing. I would love to see more of them in action).

Nancy is worried about Chloe because she doesn’t think she’s actually over Brady. Chloe explains she is getting to know Stefan again and is very happy. Nancy doubles down by reminding her how Stefan treated her before his death (yup, I just typed that). Chloe is willing to forgive and move forward. What she can’t deal with is how Brady broke her heart. Nancy apologizes for putting Chloe on the spot. She just wants what’s best for her daughter. Just then, Stefan returns with breakfast wondering what he missed. They don’t have enough time to eat breakfast if they’re going to make their flight to Miami. As they go to back, Nancy worriedly watches Chloe walk away.

Guilty Conscience: Wendy is wearing the scarf Johnny got her in Jakarta. She wants him to be on the ready to choke her with it in case she is tempted to blab the truth. He promises, all too quickly, to be ready to gag her on a moment’s notice. She actually wants to skip the wedding but they decide that not showing up would cause even more questions. Wendy vows to try and keep the guilt from pushing her to tell the truth. Johnny gets all warm and fuzzy with her saying that coming clean would be swapping out one form of guilt for another.

Brady Pub: Brady is chatting with Rachel on the phone when Eric approaches. He’s ready to put the plan to kidnap Rachel into motion tonight. He thinks Brady should go to Gabi and Li’s wedding with Kristen to distract her. Brady resists but eventually sees that it will work and agrees. Eric will snatch up Rachel for a fun vacation while Brady keeps Kristen occupied.

Jada arrives and makes things wonderfully awkward saying they never see each other anymore. She assumes he’s not avoiding her but simply hoped they would never run into each other again. She moves to her own table and they regain focus on the task at hand. They wish each other luck and Brady exits.

Eric goes over to Jada’s table and they discuss their eventful recent history. She heard about him going to jail and that his attorney is, um, “full service.” Jada wants to make sure she’s not the reason Eric’s is spinning out. He hopes they can figure out how to be friends (really?). Eric admits he should never have gotten involved with her when he had unresolved feelings for Nicole. He apologizes and she softens a bit. Jada will need some time before they can be friends again. With that, she exits.

Salem PD: Jada and Rafe arrive at the Salem PD and they discuss how much fun they had at Christmas and how fun Gabi’s New Year’s Eve wedding should be. Rafe immediately surprises Jada by blurting out an invitation to go with him.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Xander’s Life Unravels When Sarah Learns the Truth

Endings

Gabi gets a notification showing pictures of her with Li… and Stefan. Just then, Wendy arrives and Gabi pops a bottle of champagne for them to enjoy while they get ready. Wendy is feeling conflicted and notes how happy Gabi looks.



After Wendy leaves, Johnny is reading about Gabi and Li’s wedding when Li comes a-knockin. He’s there to make sure Johnny keeps his mouth shut allowing the wedding to move forward. He confirms that he will keep Li’s secrets. Johnny goes IN on Li about how being a bad brother to Wendy. He thinks secrets always come out and Li should just tell Gabi the truth now.

Brady arrives in Horton Square and purposely runs into Kristen. He thinks it’s silly if they don’t go to the wedding together since they live together and are both going to the same place. Kristen is suspicious. Brady assumed Kristen was going to use the orchid to blackmail him into going anyway. She buys the excuse and wants Rachel to go with them. Brady stops her saying the wedding will go very late and will be too late for Rachel to be out. Besides, maybe they will be able to have a little fun together. They exit the square and walk past a New Year’s Eve 2023 sign (shouldn’t that read 2024?).

Rafe gets very awkward trying to explain why he asked her. Jada is reluctant but is quickly convinced to attend.

Chloe and Stefan thank Nancy for her hospitality. Chloe whispers in Nancy’s ear that she wants Stefan and is over Brady before she exits. Nancy is clearly not buying what she’s selling.

Eric calls Marlena and offers to babysit Rachel so she and John can celebrate the new year alone. She agrees and the plan is set in motion.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!