Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1070: Best and Worst of Soaps in 2022, Part 2
On episode 1070 of the Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr is joined by Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver to look back at the Best and Worst of 2022, Part 2.
Best Scene
Worst Scene
Guy whose chestnuts we want roasted over an open fire
Glittery Hoo Hoo of the Year
MP (Magical Penis) of the Year
Most in Need of some Lovin'
Why, Just Why
Read a Book
Einstein Award
Soap Opera Scenery Chewer of the Year
Hall of Shame
Charity Ramer Award for Babies Who Don't Know Who they Are
Worst Daytime Drama
Best Daytime Drama
All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!
