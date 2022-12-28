Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1070: Best and Worst of Soaps in 2022, Part 2

On episode 1070 of the Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr is joined by Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver to look back at the Best and Worst of 2022, Part 2.

Best Scene

Worst Scene

Guy whose chestnuts we want roasted over an open fire

Glittery Hoo Hoo of the Year

MP (Magical Penis) of the Year

Most in Need of some Lovin'

Why, Just Why

Read a Book

Einstein Award

Soap Opera Scenery Chewer of the Year

Hall of Shame

Charity Ramer Award for Babies Who Don't Know Who they Are

Worst Daytime Drama

Best Daytime Drama

