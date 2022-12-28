Exiting GH Star Marcus Coloma's Rep Reveals "Health Issues" Prevented Taping Final Eps

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Marcus Coloma is saying his piece about his final General Hospital scenes. Daytime Confidential exclusively reported that the actor was let go and allegedly declined to film his last scenes. Deadline is now sharing more details on Coloma's departure.

In a letter to fans obtained by Deadline, a rep stated that both ABC and Coloma agreed that he shouldn't film the last few days of 2022 after health issues due to recent COVID-19 exposure.

Read his spokesperson's full message below.

Dear Friends and Fans of Marcus Coloma,

As mentioned in a statement provided by ABC, we wanted to confirm that Marcus “will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January.” Marcus has wrapped his 3-year contract with General Hospital and has thoroughly enjoyed working on the show with such a talented group of actors, writers, producers and directors. Unfortunately, due to health issues with his recent Covid exposure, the network graciously agreed that he should not film the remaining few days of the year.