Newman Enterprises: Nicholas and Victoria chat about Christmas when Victor enters clearly preoccupied with something. He relays his discussion with Adam and how disappointed he is he didn’t want to rejoin the Newman family. Victoria and Nicholas think Victor is causing himself heartache. They think he’s never going to change. Victor goes on the attack and wants him to stop “cavorting” with Sally Spectra and Victoria agrees. He doubles down saying it’s dangerous for Nicholas to continue being with a woman of Sally’s “ilk.” Nicholas pushes back saying he understands why Adam is the way he is as Victor’s olive branches always come with manipulative strings. With that, he exits.

Victor and Victoria switch to discussing the possible takeover of Chancellor-Winters. He thinks it should be a no go, but Victoria is evasive. Victor thinks she needs to learn to let things go (really?).

Crimson Lights: Sally is at Crimson Lights flashing back to a conversation with Nicholas when Adam enters. They discuss Christmas and how he spent an awkward day with the Newmans. Sally says her holiday was good and quiet. Adam immediately wants to know what’s up with her. She’s evasive and they switch to discussing her new business venture when Chloe arrives and Adam exits.

They begin to discuss their new business as Chloe eats an ooey gooey treat - which appears to be turning Sally’s stomach. Chloe continues the pitch they should make as Sally continues to turn green. She suddenly jumps up and heads to the restroom. Sally returns even more green and Chloe wonders what’s happening. Sally says she has a stomach bug and just wants to get on with their discussion.

From Defense to Offense: Diane and Kyle have returned to the Abbott mansion with Harrison. Jack is concerned that she’s returned. Diane explains that she couldn’t stay in hiding if Stark seems to be backing out of the deal. She wants to switch it up and have Stark come to her. Kyle thinks she has a point and it’s good for them to switch from defense to offense. Jack agrees to trust Diane to handle this as long as they work together.

Jeremy Stark is in his room with his money when he receives a call from Diane. She explains she left town because she was afraid. Diane suggests they continue their conversation in person. He suggests his hotel room but she wants to meet in public at Society. Jack and Kyle want to go with her, but she says he’s too smart to fall for games or do anything to horrid in public.

Society: Summer arrives to meet Phyllis at Society. Phyllis tells Summer about her Christmas with Danny and Daniel. Further, she goes into Daniel’s job offer to lead tech for the gaming division at Chancellor-Winters. She just wanted to mull it over with Summer in case she wants to bring her back to Marchetti. They hate how tense their relationship has become. Unfortunately, Summer still thinks Phyllis working elsewhere is for the best. That being said, she thinks the offer to work with Daniel is really good for her mother. Phyllis begins to cry because she thinks she has lost Summer. She doesn’t understand how she’s being blamed for what happened with Diane (really?). Phyllis goes full on Phyllis by gaslighting Summer saying she turned her back on her mother and then storms out.

Adam arrives at Society and sees Nicholas who joins him at the bar. Nicholas admits he’s preoccupied with office stupidity and asks how things are going at Jabot. The small talk shifts and Nicholas compliments Adam on how he ran Newman Media. Adam thinks it’s a dig but Nicholas says he meant it. Adam wonders what the hell is going on and correctly guesses that Victor wants him to cut Sally loose. Adam can’t commiserate with Nicholas on this situation as he doesn’t think he belongs with Sally. Nicholas likes Sally and isn’t going anywhere. Adam thinks Nicholas lacks the emotion and passion someone like Sally deserves.

Summer arrives back at the Abbott mansion to find Kyle waiting to comfort her. She thinks Phyllis hates her and she doesn’t blame her. Summer relays the job offer from Daniel but notes that she clearly wanted to come back to Marchetti. Kyle reminds her that Phyllis should face the consequences of her own actions. Instead, Phyllis is turning everything around on her.



Diane enters Society to find Jeremy awaiting her arrival. He’s charming when he says he’s happy to see her. She wonders if he’ll feel the same when she relays her purpose for meeting. Diane wants to broker peace and satisfy her debt. As they speak, Jack pokes his head around the corner.

Sally arrives back in her room and looks miserable. She pulls out her phone to check her calendar (how late are you?). Just then, Nicholas comes a-knockin'. He reminds her they were supposed to have drinks, but she can’t. Sally says she’s feeling under the weather and apologizes.

Adam takes a walk in the park and thinks back to his conversation with Victor when he told him he had nothing.

Victor thinks Victoria has done a great job running the company, but wants her to take a step back and re-think her next move. She’s admits being impatient and Victor understands. He advises her to not let her impatience push her to make foolish decisions.

