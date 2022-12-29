On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Kimberlin Brown, Don Diamont

The Pact: Brooke is freaked out that Sheila is on the loose. Taylor says she checks her locks every night. Brooke says there is no way she’s going to avoid being put behind bars this time. Taylor thinks Sheila would have made an appearance on Christmas if she was coming around at all (referencing Sheila being touched by Taylor’s efforts to let her see Hayes). They review their respective Christmases and Brooke admits Ridge showed up at the Forrester mansion.

Taylor can’t believe Brooke spent Christmas with Ridge. Brooke assures her she is holding true to their pact. She doesn’t feel like she needs a relationship. Taylor is proud of Brooke… of both of them.

She wishes Stephanie were alive to hear Brooke say she doesn’t need a man. Brooke thinks Stephanie wouldn’t be able to believe how well they are getting along. They once again agree they are happy to call each other friends. They embrace and oddly say it feels good to be in each other’s arms.

Stormy Romance: Katie and Carter are enjoying wine. She’s jumpy because Sheila’s on the loose. Carter doesn’t think Katie needs protecting but he’s there if she needs her. Apparently, Carter spent time with Will and Katie is impressed how good he is with him. Carter asks if Katie has spoken with Bill since the other night. She hasn’t and she can’t save him from himself.

Carter gives Katie a belated Christmas present - a necklace with a heart pendant. It reminds him of what a good heart she has and how strong she is. She puts it on her neck and they stare at each other lovingly and share a kiss.

An Unexpected Twist: Steffy shouts for Bill to help her and Finn with Sheila. All the while, Sheila maintains a sly grin as if she knows something everyone else doesn’t. They explain that Sheila’s alive and Bill says he knows (as if he knew before he got there). Bill is eerily calm and says there is no reason to tie Sheila up. He also says no one is calling the police because Sheila deserves a second chance. Steffy can hardly believe what she’s hearing.

Bill explains that everyone has moments where folks need a second chance and a little bit of leniency. Bill goes on to explain that Sheila has become a part of his life (what fresh hell is this?). Finn retrieves his cell phone to call the police when Bill once again says no one is calling the police, nor will they be pressing charges against Sheila. They explain that Finn would never be able to live with himself if he put his own mother behind bars.

Steffy and Finn are insistent that Sheila sealed her own fate when she shot them and left them for dead. Sheila insists it was an accident. Bill is defending her because no one else will. He knows what that feels like. Sheila explains that both Katie and Brooke turned their backs on Bill. He goes on to say it all started with Steffy. No one cares about him and Sheila knows exactly what that feels like.

Finn reminds Bill that he helped Li rescue him from Sheila and flew him to Monte Carlo to reunite with Steffy. How did he get here? Bill doubles down saying he’s here to make sure Sheila remains free. Steffy thinks he’s lost his mind.

Bill says he’s tried so hard to be good to the women in his life but none of them wants anything to do with him. He’s behaved so badly and caused so much hurt. Sheila puts her head on his shoulder saying that she won’t blink an eye at the worst of his actions. Bill says he’s moving on with someone he can’t hurt.

Endings

Steffy rails against Bill saying Sheila is going to prison for the rest of her life. Bill calmly says she’s not going anywhere. As Steffy tries to reason with Bill, Sheila pulls away from him and says, “turn.”

He does as she says and Sheila lifts his shirt to reveal the scar from a gunshot wound. Steffy immediately knows what this means. Bill told Sheila that Taylor shot him. If Steffy and Finn go to the police, Bill will turn Taylor in for shooting him.

