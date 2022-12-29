Camila Banus

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Pre-Wedding Events: Gabi is having pre-wedding jitters and Wendy tries to comfort her. Gabi can’t shake the feeling that something is going to upset the apple cart. Wendy asks if she’s having second thoughts. Gabi says she wonders if she deserves to be happy. Wendy reassures her and Gabi returns to get ready.

Johnny calls Wendy asking what color her dress is so he can match it. He immediately senses something’s off. Wendy thinks deep down Gabi’s having doubts about marrying Li. Wendy reveals she’s keeping a secret from the bride just as Gabi pops back in.

When Wendy hangs up, Gabi wants to know what secret she’s keeping from her. She thinks fast saying it’s something Li is planning for the wedding night. Gabi agrees to keep quiet and gives Wendy a gift for all her help. It’s a piece of jewelry inscribed with “hermanas” meaning sisters. She lost her sister and feels like she’s gained another with Wendy… whose guilt is now off the charts.

Gabi is freaking out now because Arianna Grace is throwing up and may have a stomach bug. Wendy offers to stay with her but Gabi is resistant. Wendy says there really is no other option unless they postpone the wedding. She goes on to say she’s sure Li would understand that Gabi would want Arianna Grace to be in attendance.

Brady calls Eric to say that he and Kristen are about to head to the wedding. She comes out of the back saying she’s not going as she just saw John and Marlena leave. Brady informs her that Eric is coming over since he didn’t have anything to do. Kristen is suspicious as it seems he went to a great deal of trouble to get her to the wedding.

Nicole is dressed and ready for the wedding when a very dashing EJ comes knocking. She needs help zipping up her dress and EJ obliges. They decide to go to the wedding together. EJ heads downstairs where he and Johnny are both surprised the other is attending. When Nicole joins the party, they all acknowledge how awkward everything is and depart.

Li is showering while Rafe is urging him to get ready. Rafe answers Li’s phone and hears Dr. Rolf on the line. Rafe immediately identifies himself instead of just letting Dr. Rolf talk. Li comes in the room and is understandably freaked out. He grabs the phone and fakes outrage and hangs up telling Rafe he wanted DiMera to fund his new lab.

Rafe arrives at the Brady Pub to find a very gussied up Jada ready for the wedding. Rafe is dumbstruck by how fabulous she looks. She’s happy to be going to the wedding and not watching the ball drop on television. They have some banter about the sordid history of Salem weddings and make their exit.

The Wedding: Brady and Kristen arrive at the wedding (we have a new set!) and they immediately see Nicole, EJ and Johnny. EJ and Kristen get snarky just long enough to require alcohol. Kristen grabs her phone so she can send Rachel a picture.

Nicole spies Rafe and Jada and needs more alcohol before having to deal with them. Jada and Rafe are annoyed but not surprised by Nicole’s presence. Rafe is annoyed because he thinks their presence is further proof their relationship isn’t platonic. Jada is annoyed because Nicole is a lying, manipulative such and such. Li suddenly appears freaked out that Gabi hasn’t arrived and may have developed cold feet.

Wendy arrives and tells Rafe that Arianna is sick. They found someone to watch her and Gabi is now in the bridal room. Johnny comes over and freaks out when Wendy spills she almost told Gabi everything.

Li comes in and rings an incredibly annoying bell to apologize for the delay and announce the beginning of the ceremony. The music begins and Rafe, Li, and a day player officiant enter. Wendy is next out looking pained by the secret she continues to keep. The folks stand as Gabi arrives with a beaming smile.

The ceremony begins and the officiant asks if anyone objects to the wedding. Gabi whispers she thought they took that part out. Just then, Wendy speaks up, Gabi looks shocked, Li turns green, and Johnny starts to sweat. Nicole asks EJ if he’s ok when she notices he’s also slightly rattled.

Li calls Wendy by her government name to try and stop her from blowing everything up. She says she’s so happy for Gabi and her brother and she always wanted a sister. Gabi thanks her for her kind words after Li reprimands her for interrupting. Gabi snaps at Li and he thanks Wendy from the bottom of his heart.

The ceremony resumes with Li taking his vows. The officiant begins to provide Gabi with her vows and she flashes back to her last wedding with Stefan. She’s clearly shaken and the audience stares as she’s missed her cue to say I do. She shakes herself out of it and answers in the affirmative. They exchange rings and the officiant pronounces them husband and wife.

Rafe grabs champagne and offers up a toast. Just then, Li’s phone rings and the caller ID shows “private caller.” Rafe asks if it’s Dr. Rolf again surprising Gabi - who didn’t realize they were even in touch.

Dr. Rolf is calling Li freaking out because he learned the drug he gave Gabi and Stefan to erase their memories has triggers that can render it ineffective.

Miami: Chloe and Stefan arrive at their next destination. They decide to get changed and have dinner. Chloe checks her phone to see if Nancy posted more pictures from New York and sees the picture of Kristen and Brady at the wedding. Stefan sees her distress and she tells him about the picture. They also discuss his toxic relationship with Gabi. He admits that when he originally (pre-death) left her for Gabi it was his biggest mistake.

Endings

Stefan and Chloe decide to enjoy dinner and drinks while talking about the future rather than the past. The finish dinner and begin to engage in their own special version of dessert. He unzips her dress and they get to it.

Rafe wonders what is distracting Gabi as most of the audience sits on pins and needles waiting to see if everything unravels. Just then, Gabi’s champagne glass drops and breaks as she flashes back to the vials dropping and breaking when she confronted Dr. Rolf in his lab. She remembers going to see Dr. Rolf before she left Salem and how he brainwashed Stefan to make him hate her. Li tries to get her outside for some air. Gabi pushes him aside and continues to remember as Dr. Rolf said he was following orders from Kristen.

Kristen tells the room Gabi is hallucinating. Brady wonders why she would do this to her own brother. Her memory provides the answer that Kristen wanted to get Chloe away from Brady and shift her attentions towards Stefan. Kristen admits she was at the lab when Dr. Rolf awakened Stefan but had nothing to do with the brainwashing.

Gabi’s memory kicks back in as Dr. Rolf says Li bank-rolled his lab and knew Stefan was being kept alive all this time and ordered the initial brainwashing to lead his love for Gabi to be erased from his brain. She turns and confronts Li as the rest of the room looks on in tension, confusion, and horror.

