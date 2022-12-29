Finola Hughes

On today’s General Hospital recap: It's New Year's Eve in Port Charles...

Valentin and Anna find their way to the Netherlands where they meet up with Dr Andre Maddox (Still looking mighty fine Andre!). Valentin and Andre snap at each other but Anna tells them that she needs both of their help to take down Victor.

Andre explains how he was forced to work with the Cassadines, and Anna thinks he knows where the base of the operation is. Andre says he was blindfoled every time he was brought there. Anna tells him what happened to Lucy and that they're working without the WSB. Andre doesn't think Anna can trust Valentin but she says she trusts them both. After Andre leaves, Valentin is not sure if they can trust Andre's information.

Britt is packing her bags but has to hide the evidence when Liesl comes knocking. Liesl wants to help Britt get ready for her New Year's Eve birthday party. Liesl spots the suitcase but Britt says she's flying out tonight, after the party for a vacation.

Liesl tells Britt about spilling the beans to Nina and how Sonny heard about her diagnosis as well. Britt is originally upset but then realizes how difficult her diagnosis has been on her mother. Britt tells Liesl that she's so proud to have her as her mother. Liesl promises to be by Britt's side through everything.

Victor wants the family together for brunch tomorrow but Spencer wants nothing to do with his father. Spencer mentions Liz and how she was vulnerable and Nikolas took advantage of her. He hopes Liz cuts ties with Nikolas but Victor says it won't happen.

Victor tears a strip off of Nikolas for cutting ties with Spencer and says a new baby can't be a replacement. Nikolas is surprised that Victor knows, but then says Liz had a miscarriage. Victor warns Nikolas not to trust Liz with any family secrets like he did with Ava.

Nikolas is not happy that Esme is refusing to eat and won't tolerate a hunger strike. He threatens to get her a feeding tube.

Demetrius checks on Esme, concerned that she's not eating and she asks if he can join her for dinner. He says it wouldn't be right but she lays it on thick about how lonely she is especially since it's New Year's Eve.

Ava wonders about the photo in The Invader and asks Trina about her feelings for Spencer. Trina says she can't tell Spencer about her feelings and that she can't move forward until the killer is caught. She says she's going to do what's right as Spencer arrives.

Spencer asks for a moment alone with Ava and apologizes for targeting her and putting her through hell. He tells Ava that he's taking Trina to Britt's party and Ava warns him to treat her properly.

Spencer and Trina discuss their plan to lure Esme out, by attending Britt's party together. He offers Trina an out, but she says she is ready to do this with him.

Cyrus thanks the good lord above (!) when Martin and Laura meet with him. Cyrus tells them that strings were pulled to get Spencer an early release. Cyrus tells Laura that she has a mole in the mayor's office and warns her that Eileen is working with Victor.

Cyrus realizes Laura already knew and that she's working Eileen against Victor. Cyrus is worried that people will think Laura was the one who got Spencer out early. Cyrus tells her that Victor interfered with his family and he won't let that go.

He says he wants to protect his family and that they are stronger together. Laura's not biting so Cyrus says Victor needs to pay for Luke's death. He's offering her justice but Laura calls it vengeance. Laura says Cyrus is using her as an excuse to get rid of Victor. He promises to be there for her when she needs him.

