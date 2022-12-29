This month, General Hospital star Jackie Zeman celebrates 45 years of playing Nurse Bobbie Spencer. She looked back on her time on the show and some of her most impactful storylines in a new Soap Opera Digest interview.

Zeman grew up watching ABC soaps, so heading to Port Charles was significant for her. She reflected:

And I feel like that’s part of why for all these years, this has been more than just a job to me. When I say 'my GH family and friends,' I really mean family because my co-workers have become my family. These people made baby blankets for my daughters when they were born! We have so much history. And same with the fans; when I go to events, I see a lot of the same people over and over again and we’ve grown together over these 45 years. It’s very sentimental to me and I just feel a lot of gratitude that it’s lasted as long as it has. It means a lot to me.

The actress appreciated that many of Bobbie's storylines were rooted in domestic or work drama. She said:

And my God, the story with B.J. [Bobbie’s adopted daughter, who was killed in a school bus crash in 1994]. When you’re given storylines like that and my stories with the men over the years — Bobbie Spencer Brock Meyer Jones, almost Jacks, and Scotty Baldwin [Kin Shriner] and Noah Drake [Rick Springfield] and a bunch that Bobbie didn’t marry — it was just such a gift. So, yeah, going on an island and getting frozen or looking for diamonds? No, no, no, I like the reality of what Bobbie was doing.

Which romance was healthiest for Bobbie? Zeman quipped: