Scott Clifton

On today's, The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Beach House of Insanity: Bill tells Finn and Steffy if they prosecute Sheila he will turn Taylor in for shooting him (that’s not really their call, but ok). Steffy doesn’t understand why Bill is behaving the way he is. Finn (shockingly) is lost. Steffy explains that Taylor shot him years ago and Bill agreed to keep it quiet. Bill says he does care about Steffy and her family, but is also defending Sheila.

Bill says he doesn’t ever want to hurt them or cause them any pain. He just wants to make himself feel better. Steffy says Sheila is a monster and Bill says he is one, as well. He goes into how he felt when he was sitting in the hospital after he was shot and that he vowed to be a better person so he wouldn’t end up alone. He tried to be kind to everyone to overcome his public label as a pariah. If that’s what he wants, Steffy is confused why he would align himself with Sheila.

Bill explains Sheila accepts him for exactly who he is. Sheila adds that no one is perfect and no one should be judgmental of others’ behavior (this is a REACH). Steffy reminds Bill he is siding with the devil. Why? To answer, Bill and Sheila turn and kiss (although it doesn’t seem they’re actually enjoying their lip lock).

Steffy reminds Bill he’s in this position because he’s actually hurt people. Bill recognizes his role in his situation. Sheila steps in to say that Bill has opened up to her. Finn jumps in reminding Bill he’s not a monster based on what he did to save him and Li. Bill says Finn doesn’t really know him, and he’s looking for a fresh start with Sheila - the one person in the world he can’t break because she can take care of herself.

In Search of the Father: Liam enters Bill’s house looking for his dad when Wyatt comes up behind him and scares him. Wyatt went to the office looking for him, as well. They’re both worried about his state of mind. Hope checked in because they’re taking care of Kelly this evening. Wyatt and Liam go back to talking about Bill. They’ve never seen him so hurt and betrayed. Justin is at Forrester, Katie has moved on, and Brooke probably won’t give him the time of day. Whether he’s at fault or not, Bill feels abandoned. They also note Bill put the necklace back on which they know means nothing good. They also note their dad has been pushing them away, as well. Wyatt thinks something else is going on (little does he know).

Liam recounts his discussion with Bill before he invited Katie over. He was hopeful for a reconciliation - almost cocky. Liam goes on to say, based on Christmas, Katie has actually gotten closer to Carter. Wyatt doesn’t think they should be surprised that the women in Bill’s life have rejected him. Liam agrees but also believes he genuinely loves both of them.

Endings

Wyatt tried to call Bill again to no avail. Liam is searching the house for clues whilst Wyatt makes fun of him. Just then, Liam finds an earring and throws it to his brother. They don’t recognize it and think it means Bill has a new mystery woman. They get all playful and brotherly leading Liam to drop the earring and find a blonde wig under the sofa. They argue a bit before Liam remembers Steffy texted him a picture of Sheila. He pulls it up and they match the wig in the picture to the wig in their hands. Wyatt wonders if Sheila kidnapped Bill.



Sheila tries to explain that Bill wants a chance at peace and happiness. She goes on to say she would never want to hurt Taylor since she showed her so much kindness. Steffy counters that Sheila tried to kill Taylor years ago… just like Taylor did to Bill. Steffy begs Bill to reconsider his position, but he’s ready to start his life with Sheila.

