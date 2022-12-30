The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 2-6, 2023

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Bill (Don Diamont) are in an actual relationship.

Sheila and Deacon (Sean Kanan) reconnect.

Bill turns Sheila in…

Taylor (Krista Allen) has a brutal epiphany.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) remains continuously confused by Bill’s actions.

Mike (Ken Hanes) returns to interact with Sheila.

Katie (Heather Tom) is momentarily thrilled by Bill’s actions.

Folks who wouldn’t normally lock lips do so.

Steffy and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) hands are forced.

Bill considers a monumental decision.

Sheila plays with Li’s (Naomi Matsuda) emotions.

Down the road…

New faces from familiar families appear on the scene.

Taylor and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) continue traveling down Friendship Road.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) & Finn and Steffy faces major obstacles.

Zende (Delon de Metz) takes over Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) role with Hope For The Future.

Bill contemplates whether or not Sheila is his ultimate match.

A familiar face poses a threat to Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric (John McCook).

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Katie grow closer.

Paris (Diamond White) has a potential new suitor.

Deacon becomes manager of Il Giardino.

Thomas tries to claw his way back to legitimacy.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!