Kelly Thiebaud

On today’s General Hospital recap: It's New Year's Eve in Port Charles ...

Elizabeth checks in on Esme who asks for Liz's help in getting out, for the sake of the baby. Esme wants to be free so she can take care of her baby and is worried Nikolas will kill her when she gives birth. Liz promises she won't let anything happen to Esme despite her concerns.

Laura stops by Wyndemere to talk to NIkolas about her visit with Cyrus. Laura wants to know why Nikolas isn't spending time with Spencer and why he alienated his son. Laura wonders who Nikolas had the affair with as Liz walks in on her way out.

Laura can't believe Nikolas would cheat on Ava with Liz, and reminds him that Liz has been fragile. Nikolas says they have a past and have kept it quiet so as not to cause more pain to Ava and Finn.

Laura is upset when Nikolas tells her that Spencer is in Victor's custody. Laura says Victor will use Spencer and she needs to stop things. Nikolas says she's no match for Victor and needs to leave it alone. Nikolas says if she takes down Victor, she'll take him down as well.

Demetrius brings Esme her requested meal and joins her while she eats it. After he leaves, Esme pulls a match that she swiped from her pocket.

Dex meets with Michael and tells him how Pikeman Security hired Sonny to move weapons through his territory. Michael thinks this is how they bring down Sonny but Dex warns him to be careful of Pikeman. Dex questions whether Michael is ready for Sonny to be arrested. Michael says this isn't the father he knew and has no problem with Sonny going to jail.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Anna and Valentin Connect With Andre to Take Down Victor

On the Haunted Star, people are celebrating Britt's birthday



Sonny jokingly chastises Spencer for not seeing him since his release. Nina offers her condolences to Trina for Rory.

Trina tells Spencer that Ava spoke with Ryan who said Esme wasn't the hook killer. She worries that they have this wrong and that it's someone they don't suspect. Trina says they could be at the party with them. Spencer believes Esme is the prime suspect. Trina apologizes for telling Spencer that they weren't friends, which she doesn't believe. Spencer's happy to have his friends back in his corner, including Britt. The two get flirty with each other and get closer.

Nina and Sonny commiserate about the losses in their lives and the people they aren't allowed to spend time with. Sonny mentions Donna and Avery and how Nina has more people in her corner than she knows.

Britt tells Nina that she knows they know about her diagnosis. Nina tells her to surround herself with loved ones. Sonny invokes Jason's name and says he'd want Britt to make the most out of life.

Terry gives Finn the third degree about Liz, and her presence at the party until Finn finally says they aren't together anymore - as Liz arrives.

Brad and Maxie bring in drag queen Emily Edwards to liven things up. Britt and Brad head to the karaoke stage. Britt's birthday cake comes out and Maxie tells her to make a wish.



Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!